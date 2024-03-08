Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jungle Book Reimagined comes to Esplanade this weekend. Performances will run 8-9 March.

Embark on a thrilling adventure in a future world ravaged by climate change. Join a family's escape to a modern city, where a child discovers allies among wild animals. Presented by one of the most celebrated and respected dance artists today, Akram Khan's Jungle Book reimagined is a captivating dance-theatre production that reinvents the journey of Mowgli through the eyes of a climate refugee.

Dive into a magical world with your family and celebrate the importance of belonging and respecting nature. Featuring an original score, ten international dancers and state-of-the-art animation and visuals, Jungle Book reimagined is a beautifully compelling and vital piece of storytelling that is not to be missed.

Jungle Book reimagined Movement Workshop (Caregiver-child)

By Akram Khan Company

9 Mar 2024, Sat, 11am & 1pm

Esplanade Rehearsal Studio

Duration: 45 mins

Recommended for ages 8 and up

In the creation of Jungle Book reimagined, the dancers spent time researching how to embody their animal characters. Each dancer adopts a unique movement style not only to portray their animal but also its personality. Join us to explore the movements of various animals and discover your own!

This is an exclusive caregiver-child workshop for ticket holders of Jungle Book reimagined by Akram Khan Company at March On 2024.