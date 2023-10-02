Video: Jade Delmiguez, Jerome Javier Are Ecstatic Bringing & JULIET to Singapore

Singapore--Nine-time Tony-nominated jukebox musical & JULIET is now running for a limited time at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, which features original Australian cast members Jade Delmiguez (Eleanor) and Jerome Javier (Thomas), who share Filipino roots. Jade was born in New Zealand but can speak some Bisayan language. On the other hand, Jerome was born in the Philippines, and their family immigrated to Australia when he was seven.

A crowd-pleaser in the West End and Broadway, & JULIET officially made its Asian premiere last Sept. 23, 2023, to an enraptured and predominantly Asian audience, which delighted the actor-singers. “We’re so happy to be in Singapore, and it’s truly heartwarming to be performing before a large Asian crowd, which we’re not used to back in Australia,” Jerome said.

Taking up where William Shakespeare left off his tragic pair of Romeo and Juliet in his play (but in this case, Juliet didn’t take Romeo’s dagger to kill herself), & JULIET attempts to rewrite Shakespeare’s original ending with the prodding of Shakespeare’s wife, Anne Hathaway, along with a chock-full of hits by songwriter-producer Max Martin, such as “I Want it That Way,” “…Baby One More Time,” “Oops!...I Did it Again,” “Roar,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” among others.

Jade and Jerome are joined on stage by the principal cast Lorinda May Merrypor (Juliet), Amy Lehpamer (Anne), Rob Mills (Shakespeare), Casey Donovan (Angelique), Broadway and West End actor Hayden Tee (Lance), Blake Appelqvist (Romeo), Jesse Dutlow (May), and Yashith Fernando (Francois).

“From our first preview, we knew Singapore would embrace & JULIET with the same enthusiasm the show has enjoyed in London, Toronto, New York, and Melbourne,” producer Michael Cassel said. “Every night, audiences have leaped to their feet to celebrate this incredible heart-rending show, and our opening night audiences couldn’t have been more thrilled to have this blockbuster in their hometown.”

In Singapore, & JULIET is produced by the Michael Cassel Group in association with MTM/Leyline and presented by Base Entertainment Asia, which heads the year-long programming at the Sands Theatre.

“& JULIET is a humorous yet powerful modern-day story about self-discovery, empowerment, inclusivity, and diversity. It’s possibly the most relatable musical for everyone of this generation and the young at heart,” said Chantal Prudhomme, CEO of Base Entertainment Asia.

& JULIET runs in Singapore until Oct. 15, 2023.

The musical will return to Australia, where it will premiere in Perth on New Year’s Eve before its run in Sydney starting Feb. 2024.—additional reporting by Gilbert Kim Sancha.

Video: Oliver Oliveros/BroadwayWorld

Photos: Daniel Boud