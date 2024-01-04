Tickets to HAMILTON in Singapore Now On Sale

Its run in Singapore is part of the production’s first international tour.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

FALLING FEATHERS & FRIENDS Comes to Esplanade Photo 1 FALLING FEATHERS & FRIENDS Comes to Esplanade

Tickets to HAMILTON in Singapore Now On Sale

Singapore--Ticket selling is in full swing for the limited engagement of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical “Hamilton” at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, starting April 19, 2024.

Featuring a distinctive score that fuses rap, hip-hop, jazz, pop, R&B, and Broadway, “Hamilton” tells the story of one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, who served as the first U.S. treasurer from 1789-1795. An immigrant orphan born in the West Indies, Hamilton was young and impoverished yet determined to make a mark on this new country.

The musical features book, music, and lyrics by Lin Manuel-Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

"Hamilton," which won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors, boasts songs many young people have memorized by heart, such as "Alexander Hamilton," "My Shot," The Schuyler Sisters," "Satisfied," "The Room Where it Happens," and "Burn."

“Hamilton” opened on Broadway in 2015 and has profoundly impacted various cultures, politics, and education beyond the U.S. The show has gone to play across the U.S., London’s West End, Australia, Germany, and New Zealand before embarking on its first-ever international tour, which played in the Philippines and will premiere in Abu Dhabi and Singapore this year.

The international company features notable cast members from various “Hamilton” productions, which includes DeAundre' Woods (U.S. National Tour) as Aaron Burr, Alexander’s political archrival.

American actor-singer DeAundre' Woods invites every theatergoer to see “Hamilton” in Singapore.

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros

Photo: Daniel Boud




RELATED STORIES - Singapore

1
FALLING FEATHERS & FRIENDS Comes to Esplanade Photo
FALLING FEATHERS & FRIENDS Comes to Esplanade

Falling Feathers & Friends comes to Esplanade this week. The performances are on 29 December 2023 at 7pm and 8pm.

2
Anne Weerapass and Don Gomes Come to Esplanade This Week Photo
Anne Weerapass and Don Gomes Come to Esplanade This Week

Let Anne Weerapass and Don Gomes bring good vibes and jazzy tunes to you this festive season. The performances are set for 21 December 2023 at 7pm and 8pm.

3
OUR GUILTY PLEASURES Comes to Esplanade This Week Photo
OUR GUILTY PLEASURES Comes to Esplanade This Week

Our Guilty Pleasures features the no-holds-barred playlist of Kimberly Chan and Natalie Yeap as they sing through familiar musical theatre favourites. Diving into all facets of the genre where no title is too shameful to make this list, join Kimberly, Natalie and Joel Chua as they take you through musical theatre numbers that will definitely have you singing along!

4
BALLET BY THE BAY Comes to Esplanade - Theatre on the Bay in March Photo
BALLET BY THE BAY Comes to Esplanade - Theatre on the Bay in March

Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay presents its first edition of Ballet by the Bay, a ballet lovers’ weekend of classics and neo-classical works, from 22 – 24 Mar 2024. 

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engageme... Oliver Oliveros">(read more about this author)

Video: TABING ILOG, THE MUSICAL Cast Take Their BowsVideo: TABING ILOG, THE MUSICAL Cast Take Their Bows
Parokya ni Edgar Musical to Feature All-Female LeadsParokya ni Edgar Musical to Feature All-Female Leads
PUSO NG PASKO, All-Filipino Christmas Ballet, Kicks Off Holiday SeasonPUSO NG PASKO, All-Filipino Christmas Ballet, Kicks Off Holiday Season
Auditions: PETA is Looking for Popoy, Basha, Supporting CastAuditions: PETA is Looking for Popoy, Basha, Supporting Cast

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Singapore SHOWS
HAMILTON in Singapore HAMILTON
Sands Theatre (4/19-5/26)
Matilda The Musical in Singapore Matilda The Musical
Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands (3/09-3/31)
Daftar & Login Resmi MERAPI SLOT in Singapore Daftar & Login Resmi MERAPI SLOT
Daftar & Login Resmi WG87 (8/17-6/28)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You