Tickets to HAMILTON in Singapore Now On Sale

Singapore--Ticket selling is in full swing for the limited engagement of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical “Hamilton” at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, starting April 19, 2024.

Featuring a distinctive score that fuses rap, hip-hop, jazz, pop, R&B, and Broadway, “Hamilton” tells the story of one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, who served as the first U.S. treasurer from 1789-1795. An immigrant orphan born in the West Indies, Hamilton was young and impoverished yet determined to make a mark on this new country.

The musical features book, music, and lyrics by Lin Manuel-Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

"Hamilton," which won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors, boasts songs many young people have memorized by heart, such as "Alexander Hamilton," "My Shot," The Schuyler Sisters," "Satisfied," "The Room Where it Happens," and "Burn."

“Hamilton” opened on Broadway in 2015 and has profoundly impacted various cultures, politics, and education beyond the U.S. The show has gone to play across the U.S., London’s West End, Australia, Germany, and New Zealand before embarking on its first-ever international tour, which played in the Philippines and will premiere in Abu Dhabi and Singapore this year.

The international company features notable cast members from various “Hamilton” productions, which includes DeAundre' Woods (U.S. National Tour) as Aaron Burr, Alexander’s political archrival.

American actor-singer DeAundre' Woods invites every theatergoer to see “Hamilton” in Singapore.

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros

Photo: Daniel Boud