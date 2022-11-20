Sing'theatre Launches Third Edition of SINGATHON in December

In the frame of Giving Week organized by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre - NVPC, Sing'theatre will launch its third edition of SINGATHON on Sunday, 4th December 2022 after 2 very successful editions in 2020 and 2021.

"If people can run a Marathon for a cause, why not sing for a cause, for a Singathon? Especially when the cause is to support Sing'theatre's community outreach programs to bring music to underserved communities," explains TJ Taylor, Associate Artistic Director of Sing'theatre, who came up with the idea in 2020.

From 10 am to 10 pm, singers from all walks of life, age, and race will take turns every 20 minutes to perform all music styles, reflecting the multi-ethnic and multi-cultural aspects of the Singaporean society. Each group has a fund-raising target of at least $ 1,000.00

The 12-hour concert will be held at ITE College Central, IlluminITE Theatre, 2 Ang Mo Kio Dr, Singapore 567720.

It will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook and for the first time, without any safe distancing measures which means, you can expect many choirs and bigger groups of singers this year.

The confirmed lineup includes Lazmin Ibrahim and daughters, Noor Quek, TJ Taylor, Nathalie Ribette & John Davidson, Vanessa Kee, Gabrielle Rae, Mia Smith, Roshni/meta, Tony and Will, Etienne, Virgile, UFE group, Team Fusion, Numama Choir, International French School Choir, Sing Men's Chorus, The Sampaguitas, The SAVH (Singapore Association Of The Visually Handicapped) choir, The AMKFSC community services choir and pop-rock live band in various languages: The Craig Family Band, The Grounded, Cloud 9...Sing'theatre Academy students from all age groups.

The final confirmed lineup will be announced on https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210522Â®id=196&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsingtheatre.com%2Factivity%2Fsingathon-by-singtheatre%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 by 22 November.

The highlight of the concert will be the performance by the 3 choirs created, funded, and managed by Sing'theatre: The SAVH (Singapore Association Of The Visually Handicapped) choir, The AMKFSC Community Services choir (Ang Mo Kio Family Service Centre), and The Sampaguitas, featuring 25 foreign domestic workers who get together to sing at Sing'theatre every Sunday afternoon.

For more information: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210522Â®id=196&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsingtheatre.com%2Factivity%2Fsingathon-by-singtheatre%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Giving Platform: https://www.giving.sg/

To donate: https://www.giving.sg/sing-theatre-ltd/singathon2022

About Sing'theatre Community Outreach Programs

Sing Theatre has been bringing live music to patients, their families, and caregivers since 21 June 2013. Since then, 700 performers from all genres, ages, cultures, and backgrounds have touched the lives of 100 000 people in public healthcare institutions. In total Sing'theatre has held 1,000 live performances, performing around 500 hours in total at public hospitals. Performances have been held in most of the SingHealth Institutions such as Singapore General Hospital, KK Hospital, Changi General Hospital, National Cancer Centre, National Heart Centre, but also National University Hospital and Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Notable singers who performed for the patients and visitors in the hospitals include Sebastian Tan, Irene Ang, Jeremy Monteiro, Chua Enlai, Hossan Leong, Kumar, Karen Tan, Suhaimi Yusof, Benjamin Kheng, Daphne Khoo, Petrina Kow, Sheila de Niro, Allemay Fernandez and more. Many students form local and international schools has also joined in the fun, performing various musical genres from Xinyao to Malay via Operetta, opera, Jazz, Pop, French oldies, Guzheng, classical and more.

In Oct 2019 365 days of Music@SingHealth was launched, an ambitious program bringing 1 hour of live music every day in one of the public hospitals. In Feb 2020, 365 days of Music@Singhealth pivoted online. Big screens were set up in hospitals to allow patients to enjoy concerts where they could interact with the performers and request the music they wanted to hear.

Since October 2022, Sing'theatre performers are back in person singing for the patients and their families.

In 2022, to engage other communities, Sing'theatre has launched a program of choirs for underserved communities

In 2023, Sing'theatre will regroup all its community outreach activities under one umbrella program: 365 HOURS OF MUSIC.

"In 2023, through this community outreach program, we aim to bring 365 hours of music to those who have limited access to it. Bringing music and theatre to public hospitals and underserved communities fits perfectly with what Sing'theatre stands for," says Nathalie Ribette, founder of Sing'theatre.

About Sing'theatre

Sing'theatre is a theatre company committed to bringing music and theatre to everyone. It uses the musical theatre genre and music to bring social conversations and personal struggles to the stage through our shows.

Beyond the traditional stage, Sing'theatre is committed to bringing music to everyone through our community outreach programmes in hospitals. Sing'theatre Academy gives musical theatre enthusiasts from all walks of life the opportunity to practise with and learn from professional artists through our high-quality classes and more than just offering technical lessons, we are exposing our students to the cultural value of musical theatre and real professional stage experience.