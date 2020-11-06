Singapore Dance Theatre Cancels THE NUTCRACKER

The production was set to run December 2-6 at Esplanade Theatre.

Singapore Dance Theatre has cancelled its performances of The Nutcracker due to the health crisis.

Rescheduled dates have not been announced, and it is currently unclear if the production will be rescheduled.

Based on a story by E.T.A Hoffmann, and with additional choreography and staging by Artistic Director Janek Schergen, The Nutcracker is set to some of the world's most vibrant and iconic tunes by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky. This enchanting ballet features a breath-taking costumes and spectacular sets by local designer Aaron Yap, as well as characters that will dance their way into your hearts!

