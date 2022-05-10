Sender of Wishes is now at Esplanade. This sculptural installation comprises domestic and urban structures alongside toy figures of various forms and sizes that traverse the Esplanade Concourse. Crafted from wood, Gatot Indrajati's animated characters and arrangements draw upon long-established motifs in the artist's works, often informed by his observations of everyday life.

Conceived in the context of the ongoing pandemic, this spirited installation suggests that each individual is a conduit of hope during these challenging and disruptive times. Vibrantly coloured, Sender of Wishes is also an effort to offer a spark of optimism, kindling positivity through this imaginary world.

The works of Gatot Indrajati (b. 1980, Indonesia) unfold across various mediums, including painting, sculpture and installation. The fictional landscapes he creates often bring imaginative experiences to the viewer and shed light on societal issues, including environmental sustainability and responsible consumption. His works have been presented at Singapore Art Museum (2019) and Museum MACAN, Jakarta, Indonesia (2018-19), among many others. Indrajati received the UOB Southeast Asian Painting of the Year Award in 2016. He currently works and resides in Yogyakarta.

The exhibit runs through July 2022. Learn more at https://www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/visual-arts/2022/sender-of-wishes?Start=20220510