Photos: FROZEN Lights Up Singapore!

Singapore--Disney's "Frozen," the hit Broadway musical, has officially opened its much-awaited run at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, along with some thrilling fringe activities for every theatergoer. Be enthralled by a "Frozen"-themed fountain and sound show, an experiential pop-up booth, and the massive Sands SkyPark bedecked with luminous snowflakes!

Installed at the Waterfront Promenade, along The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, the "Frozen"-themed fountain and the sound display is a light and water show featuring music and images from the musical.

Using lasers and lights, the underbelly of the Sands SkyPark hosts a stunning projection of snowflakes, while The Shoppes at the Marina Bay Sands lights up in a dazzling shade of icy blue.

On the other hand, the "Frozen" pop-up booth, located at the Event Plaza along the Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, offers exclusive merch items and photo opportunities for every shopper. At selected times, live music from the show and Singapore Holdings' KISS 92 DJs will broadcast live from the booth.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions and presented by Base Entertainment Asia, this film-to-stage adaptation of "Frozen" features music and lyrics by Academy Award-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with a book by Academy Award-winning writer Jennifer Lee, direction by Tony winner Michael Grandage, and choreography by Tony winner Rob Ashford.

The production stars Jemma Rix as Elsa, Sarah O'Connor as Anna, Matt Lee as Olaf, Thomas McGuane as Hans, Brendan Xavier as Kristoff, and Doron Chester as Weselton. Yvan Karlsson and Evan Strand share the role of Sven.

(Base Entertainment Asia Photos)

