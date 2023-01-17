New Year Deal: FROZEN Offers Limited Discounted Tickets at S$18 Off

Singapore--To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Disney's "Frozen," the hit Broadway musical, offers a limited number of discounted tickets at S$18 off until January 25, 2023. Based on the highest-grossing film of 2013, "Frozen," the film-to-stage adaptation, sets foot in the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, from February 5 to March 19.

Featuring 12 more new songs by the original film's songwriters, Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, 440 costumes whose fabrics and trims came from 14 different countries, and captivating puppetry and projection mapping by Broadway veterans Michael Curry and Finn Ross, respectively, this much-awaited production of "Frozen," produced by Disney Theatrical Productions and presented by Base Entertainment Asia, is its only stop in Southeast Asia.

"Perhaps 'Frozen' is the ultimate family musical: one made by families about a family, paralyzed when frozen by fear, saving itself and finding its way through true love," said the Lopezes.

So, prepare the whole family to fall in love with Disney's brand of magic on sisters Elsa and Anna and all the other characters that inhabit Arendelle once again.

Directed by Michael Grandage, aided in this production by resident director Benjamin Osborne, the production in Singapore stars Jemma Rix as Elsa and Matt Lee as Olaf, who were presented to the media late last year.

Check out our video excerpt of Rix singing "Let It Go" from the musical:

"Frozen" also features the book by Jennifer Lee, choreography by Rob Ashford, scenic and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, hair design by David Brian Brown, make-up design by Anne Ford-Coates, music supervision by Stephen Oremus, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, and orchestrations by Dave Metzger.

Video: Oliver Oliveros/Photo: Lisa Tomasetti