Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Year Deal: FROZEN Offers Limited Discounted Tickets at S$18 Off

New Year Deal: FROZEN Offers Limited Discounted Tickets at S$18 Off

The hit Broadway musical 'Frozen' premieres at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, on February 5, 2023.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Singapore--To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Disney's "Frozen," the hit Broadway musical, offers a limited number of discounted tickets at S$18 off until January 25, 2023. Based on the highest-grossing film of 2013, "Frozen," the film-to-stage adaptation, sets foot in the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, from February 5 to March 19.

Featuring 12 more new songs by the original film's songwriters, Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, 440 costumes whose fabrics and trims came from 14 different countries, and captivating puppetry and projection mapping by Broadway veterans Michael Curry and Finn Ross, respectively, this much-awaited production of "Frozen," produced by Disney Theatrical Productions and presented by Base Entertainment Asia, is its only stop in Southeast Asia.

"Perhaps 'Frozen' is the ultimate family musical: one made by families about a family, paralyzed when frozen by fear, saving itself and finding its way through true love," said the Lopezes.

So, prepare the whole family to fall in love with Disney's brand of magic on sisters Elsa and Anna and all the other characters that inhabit Arendelle once again.

Directed by Michael Grandage, aided in this production by resident director Benjamin Osborne, the production in Singapore stars Jemma Rix as Elsa and Matt Lee as Olaf, who were presented to the media late last year.

Check out our video excerpt of Rix singing "Let It Go" from the musical:

"Frozen" also features the book by Jennifer Lee, choreography by Rob Ashford, scenic and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, hair design by David Brian Brown, make-up design by Anne Ford-Coates, music supervision by Stephen Oremus, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, and orchestrations by Dave Metzger.

Video: Oliver Oliveros/Photo: Lisa Tomasetti




Photos: A Peek at WE WILL ROCK YOU Opening Night in Singapore Photo
Photos: A Peek at WE WILL ROCK YOU Opening Night in Singapore
Broadway titles’ presenter GMG Productions opened its newly-reimagined production of the hit jukebox musical based on the songs of the rock band Queen, 'We Will Rock You,' at the Esplanade-Theatres on the Bay” last January 5.
Lilac Saints & Friends Come to Esplanade This Week Photo
Lilac Saints & Friends Come to Esplanade This Week
To celebrate three decades of being friends who just happen to be in the same band, Lilac Saints will be performing their distinct brand of indie pop for, and with friends, at the Esplanade Recital Studio.
Kode Hidup Comes to Esplanade This Week Photo
Kode Hidup Comes to Esplanade This Week
Kode Hidup comes to Esplanade this week! Celebrate the past and embrace the future with Rifa'ah’s music at Kode Hidup, journeying through 25 years of music that shaped him.
Owen Li Comes to Esplanade This Weekend Photo
Owen Li Comes to Esplanade This Weekend
Owen Li returns to the Esplanade Concourse stage to perform a selection of his favourite songs with a holiday twist, celebrating 2022 with a night of community and collaboration. Tune in for Owen’s take on what it means to be home for the holidays guaranteed to bring warmth and comfort.

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engag... (read more about this author)


At Best When There's Singing and Dancing on ScreenAt Best When There's Singing and Dancing on Screen
January 12, 2023

Learning music mogul Clive Davis gave the imprimatur to 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody,' the biopic of Davis’s former protegee and the late music icon Whitney Houston, promises topnotch musical sequences, which would not disappoint--even the most critical superfans.
Photos: A Peek at WE WILL ROCK YOU Opening Night in SingaporePhotos: A Peek at WE WILL ROCK YOU Opening Night in Singapore
January 9, 2023

Broadway titles’ presenter GMG Productions opened its newly-reimagined production of the hit jukebox musical based on the songs of the rock band Queen, 'We Will Rock You,' at the Esplanade-Theatres on the Bay” last January 5.
WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY Screens Across Philippine Cinemas Starting Jan. 8WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY Screens Across Philippine Cinemas Starting Jan. 8
January 4, 2023

Acclaimed biopic 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody' starts its screening across Philippine cinemas on Sunday, January 8. The filmmakers, headed by film director-executive producer Kasi Lemmons, have obtained the original recordings of Houston’s 22 greatest hits and remixed them for today’s state-of-the-art sound of movie theaters.
Manila-Bound, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Releases TicketsManila-Bound, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Releases Tickets
January 4, 2023

Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia’s international touring production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved classic 'The Sound of Music' has released tickets for its March 2023 run at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre at Circuit Makati. These tickets are now available for purchase at TicketWorld.com.ph or TicketWorld outlets.
Hit Musical ANG HULING EL BIMBO Returns in April 2023; Lead Cast AnnouncedHit Musical ANG HULING EL BIMBO Returns in April 2023; Lead Cast Announced
December 27, 2022

Hit original Filipino musical 'Ang Huling El Bimbo,' which features songs popularized by Filipino rock band Eraserheads, will return to the Newport Performing Arts Theatre at Newport World Resorts in April 2023. Its original cast members Gab Pangilinan (Joy), Gian Magdangal (Hector), and Topper Fabregas (Young Anthony) have been announced to reprise their roles in the production.
share