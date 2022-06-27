Local Children to Star in THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Sands Theatre in Singapore

Singapore's most talented actors and actresses have been picked from a pool of over 300 applicants for the coveted roles of the six von Trapp children in the forthcoming production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Sands Theatre from 22 November 2022. This international production will be remounted in Singapore for its global launch - a first for the country, to kickstart its global tour.

Anthony C. Daniel, James Gray and Nate Patten from the Broadway creative team travelled to Singapore on 20 and 21 June, and put the youngsters through a series of acting, singing and dancing auditions and successfully selected boys and girls, aged six to 14, who will perform in the upcoming Singapore season this November.

Performing in rotation throughout the Singapore season as the small and cute Gretl, the brothers Friedrich and Kurt, as well as their sisters Marta, Brigitta, and Louisa are follows (please refer to media assets link for information).

THE SOUND OF MUSIC tells the uplifting true story of Maria, the fun-loving governess who changes the lives of the widowed Captain von Trapp and his seven children by re-introducing them to music, culminating in the family's flight across the Austrian mountains as tensions rise prior to the outbreak of World War II.

With its unforgettable score, THE SOUND OF MUSIC touches hearts of all ages and contains some of the most memorable songs ever performed on the musical theatre stage including My Favourite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Climb Ev'ry Mountain, Edelweiss, The Lonely Goatherd, Sixteen Going on Seventeen, and of course the glorious title song The Sound of Music. This iconic musical is sure to work its magic once again, for young and old alike.

Arguably one of the world's best-loved musicals, the original 1959 Broadway production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and is Rodgers and Hammerstein's biggest success. The 1965 movie starring Julie Andrews as Maria won five Oscars, including Best Picture, and remains one of the most popular movies of all time.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour is is directed by three-time Tony Award-winner and Broadway veteran Jack O'Brien, choreographed by Danny Mefford and has Music Supervision by Andy Einhorn. It also includes an all-Broadway creative, design, and production team, Matt Lenz, Original Tour Restaging; James Gray, Original Choreography Restaging; Douglas Schmidt, set design; Jane Greenwood, costume design; Natasha Katz, lighting design; and Shannon Slaton, sound design. Additional team members to be announced. Eric Cornell serves as General Manager and Simone Genatt and Marc Routh are Executive Producers for Broadway International Group. THE SOUND OF MUSIC is presented in special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and NETworks Presentations, with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, and is suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp.

This Broadway production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC is produced by Broadway International Group and presented in Singapore by Base Entertainment Asia.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:



SHOW DATE:

From 22 November

SHOW TIME:

Tuesday - Friday 7.30pm

Saturday 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Sunday 1pm & 5.30pm

DURATION:

155 minutes - 20 minutes intermission