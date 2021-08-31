Keep Your Passion for Performing Alive with the Atlantis Musical Theater Workshop

The pandemic may have physically separated artists who thrive on stage, but as they say, if there's a will, there's a way. By maximizing the technology and the digital platforms, these like-minded individuals are still able to connect, learn together, and make the most of their time at home.

This theater company has made its Atlantis Musical Theater Workshop available online. This is to not only keep people's passion for performing alive but also allow others to discover and hone their talent in this craft.

Nelsito Gomez, who's the head facilitator for the Atlantis Musical Theater Workshop and a Theater Arts teacher at MINT College, says, "Since moving to the virtual world in 2020, the Atlantis Musical Theatre Workshops were able to expand beyond the limitations of a physical space, sharing our brand of theatre-creativity, dedication, and hard work-to even more and more people. The advantages of this online setup is we've had people form outside NCR, and even outside the country, join us. So it goes to show you that the adaptable and indefatigable spirit of theatre lives on whatever the circumstances may be. As long as there are eager budding thespians out there willing to learn, the AVW will be ready to meet them in the (digital) room." Joining him are voice coach Jep Go, a musical theater actor who has toured and competed globally as a chorister of the Philippine Vocal Ensemble and the all-male a cappella group Ten Thousand; and movement coach Teetin Villanueva, a performer who has worked as an associate choreographer/dance captain for several Atlantis productions.

Launched in 2017, the Atlantis Musical Theater Workshop is a year-round training program for aspiring musical theater artists. Its virtual version launched last year and is currently open to everyone ages 17 and above. Those who will sign up for it can expect to be introduced to topics like physicalization exercises, vocal techniques, and storytelling through movement, among others. The students will also be taught things like the values of discipline, self-confidence, and empathy, as well as the importance of becoming strong storytellers or communicators.

Classes will be from September 20 to October 22. A recital via Zoom will follow on October 23, where the students will perform live an assigned musical theater song. The classes are every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with each lasting an hour and 15 minutes long. To ensure an intensive rehearsal process, there will only be two to three students per time slot.

To sign up, contact Atlantis at info@atlantistheatrical.com or at 0917-8381534.