JUNIOR THEATER: HARRY THE HAT Comes to Marina Bay Sands

Mischief is in full gear this April with Harry the Hat! From the producers of Balloonacy and adapted from the much loved folktale, Caps for Sale, both parents and children are going to be delighted by the warmth, humour and simplicity of this story about a humble cap selling peddler and band of mischievous monkeys.

One afternoon, as the peddler indulges in a nap, he wakes to find that a bunch of monkeys have swiped all the hats he planned to sell and he cannot get them to give his hats back.

Harry the Hat is great for sparking creativity and imagination in children, and guarantees to induce a spontaneous reaction from the children participating.

This is a safe and socially distanced interactive storytelling and is recommended for children under the age of 10.

Performances are running now through April 18, 2021.

Learn more and book at https://www.marinabaysands.com/entertainment/shows/harry-the-hat.html.