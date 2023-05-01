Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pesta Raya â€“ Malay Festival of Arts Comes to Esplanade This Month

The event runs 18 â€“ 21 May 2023.

May. 01, 2023 Â 
Pesta Raya â€“ Malay Festival of Arts Comes to Esplanade This Month

Selamat Datang everyone to Pesta Raya - Malay Festival of Arts at Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay from 18 - 21 May 2023!

One of the oldest art forms, storytelling preserves and shares memories, culture and tradition. Stories better connect us with the world we are in and are often lessons or a source of inspiration. In our 22nd edition of Pesta Raya, we celebrate and explore stories that keep the rich culture of the Nusantara alive.

Teater Ekamatra's Potong is the story of a Singaporean Malay-Muslim son struggling with family, identity and culture. In Air Da Tohor, Firdaus Sani and Asnida Daud explore the traits, energy and willpower of the Orang Laut/Pulau. Jalinan Kusam Di Lemari Sosi: Pieces of Reminiscence, by Indonesia's Flying Balloons Puppet looks at the challenges and expectations facing women, while YouTube and podcast personality KC Champion's Malam Seram Lagi Seram will thrill horror fanatics.

Music is often a bearer of a culture's stories and in Simfoni Keroncong Nusantara by Orkestra Melayu Singapura, we celebrate keroncong, the music genre that is unique to the Malay Archipelago. Also, Malaysia's R&B darling Dayang Nurfaizah and Indonesian indie outfit Efek Rumah Kaca both mark their long-awaited return to Singapore.



JUST AS I AM is Now Playing at Esplanade Photo
JUST AS I AM is Now Playing at Esplanade
Just As I Am is now playing at Esplanade. Performances runÂ 21 Apr â€“ 7 May 2023.
COME ON IN Comes to Esplanade Next Month Photo
COME ON IN Comes to Esplanade Next Month
Choreographer Faye Driscoll presents her first exhibitionâ€”an intimate audio-based installation that invites you toÂ Come On In.
Pesta Raya â€“ Malay Festival of Arts Comes to Esplanade in May Photo
Pesta Raya â€“ Malay Festival of Arts Comes to Esplanade in May
Selamat Datang everyone toÂ Pesta Raya â€“ Malay Festival of ArtsÂ atÂ EsplanadeÂ â€“ Theatres on the Bay from 18 â€“ 21 May 2023!
NO PARTICULAR ORDER Comes to Esplanade in April Photo
NO PARTICULAR ORDER Comes to Esplanade in April
Through a series of vignettes involving the lives of bureaucrats, soldiers, artists and tour guides,â€¯No Particular Orderâ€¯charts the fate of a society in turmoil to ask at every step of the way: is it empathy, or power, that endures?â€¯

More Hot Stories For You


Pesta Raya â€“ Malay Festival of Arts Comes to Esplanade This Month Pesta Raya â€“ Malay Festival of Arts Comes to Esplanade This Month
May 1, 2023

Selamat Datang everyone to Pesta Raya - Malay Festival of Arts at Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay from 18 - 21 May 2023!
JUST AS I AM is Now Playing at EsplanadeJUST AS I AM is Now Playing at Esplanade
April 27, 2023

Just As I Am is now playing at Esplanade. Performances runÂ 21 Apr â€“ 7 May 2023.
COME ON IN Comes to Esplanade Next MonthCOME ON IN Comes to Esplanade Next Month
April 17, 2023

Choreographer Faye Driscoll presents her first exhibitionâ€”an intimate audio-based installation that invites you toÂ Come On In.
Pesta Raya â€“ Malay Festival of Arts Comes to Esplanade in May Pesta Raya â€“ Malay Festival of Arts Comes to Esplanade in May
April 10, 2023

Selamat Datang everyone toÂ Pesta Raya â€“ Malay Festival of ArtsÂ atÂ EsplanadeÂ â€“ Theatres on the Bay from 18 â€“ 21 May 2023!
NO PARTICULAR ORDER Comes to Esplanade in AprilNO PARTICULAR ORDER Comes to Esplanade in April
March 30, 2023

Through a series of vignettes involving the lives of bureaucrats, soldiers, artists and tour guides,â€¯No Particular Orderâ€¯charts the fate of a society in turmoil to ask at every step of the way: is it empathy, or power, that endures?â€¯
share