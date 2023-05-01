Pesta Raya â€“ Malay Festival of Arts Comes to Esplanade This Month

Selamat Datang everyone to Pesta Raya - Malay Festival of Arts at Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay from 18 - 21 May 2023!



One of the oldest art forms, storytelling preserves and shares memories, culture and tradition. Stories better connect us with the world we are in and are often lessons or a source of inspiration. In our 22nd edition of Pesta Raya, we celebrate and explore stories that keep the rich culture of the Nusantara alive.



Teater Ekamatra's Potong is the story of a Singaporean Malay-Muslim son struggling with family, identity and culture. In Air Da Tohor, Firdaus Sani and Asnida Daud explore the traits, energy and willpower of the Orang Laut/Pulau. Jalinan Kusam Di Lemari Sosi: Pieces of Reminiscence, by Indonesia's Flying Balloons Puppet looks at the challenges and expectations facing women, while YouTube and podcast personality KC Champion's Malam Seram Lagi Seram will thrill horror fanatics.



Music is often a bearer of a culture's stories and in Simfoni Keroncong Nusantara by Orkestra Melayu Singapura, we celebrate keroncong, the music genre that is unique to the Malay Archipelago. Also, Malaysia's R&B darling Dayang Nurfaizah and Indonesian indie outfit Efek Rumah Kaca both mark their long-awaited return to Singapore.