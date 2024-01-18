Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Angela Rose Pierson - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shadou Mintrone - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Best Dance Production

NOIR - Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Best Direction Of A Musical

Yvonne A.K. Johnson - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Valerie Curtis-Newton - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project

Best Ensemble

BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Robbie Matos - NOIR - Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Matt Goodrich - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Best Musical

BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project

Best Performer In A Musical

Nik Hagen - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Best Performer In A Play

Dedra D. Woods - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project

Best Play

LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project

Best Production of an Opera

A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Seattle Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Betchtel - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daniel Urzika - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Angela Rose - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jonelle Jordan - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre