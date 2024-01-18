Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Seattle!

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Rose Pierson - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shadou Mintrone - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Best Dance Production
NOIR - Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Best Direction Of A Musical
Yvonne A.K. Johnson - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Valerie Curtis-Newton - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project

Best Ensemble
BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Robbie Matos - NOIR - Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Matt GoodrichBRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Best Musical
BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project

Best Performer In A Musical
Nik Hagen - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Best Performer In A Play
Dedra D. Woods - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project

Best Play
LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project

Best Production of an Opera
A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Seattle Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jonathan Betchtel - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Daniel Urzika - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Angela Rose - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jonelle Jordan - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre
Spokane Valley Summer Theatre



