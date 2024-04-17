World Premieres & More Set for ACT Contemporary Theatre 2024/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seattle's ACT Contemporary Theatre has unveiled its 2024/25 Season, showcasing five innovative contemporary productions. ACT’s renewed commitment to developing new plays from local playwrights continues this season with the highly anticipated return of the New Works Northwest Festival (NW2) and two World Premieres first seen at last year's inaugural event. From emerging talents to established playwrights, ACT continues its tradition of thought-provoking theatre. Season subscriptions for ACT’s 59th season are now on sale.

“ACT Contemporary Theatre is pulling out all the stops this season. All the laughter, all the feels, all the music and the prickly thoughtful conversations that you have come to expect from us will be on vivid display”, said ACT Artistic Director John Langs. “We are gearing up for a roller-coaster of a season handcrafted, local and each production bespoke just for you. We can't wait to see you in the theatre.”

Kicking off the season is the fast-paced new comedy POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Premiering on Broadway in 2022 Selina Fillinger’s sensational play is a sharp political farce. This Seattle production features an all-local cast.

Originally seen at ACT’s inaugural New Works Northwest Festival, the World Premiere of Mrs. Loman is Leaving opens in October. Longtime Seattle playwright Katie Forgette (ACT: Assisted Living, 2013) brings a hilarious and captivating exploration of the human experience in this brand new comedy.

Next up is a co-production with The 5th Avenue Theatre of the iconic and raw 2001 musical The Last 5 Years by Jason Robert Brown. An innovative and intimate tale of two people falling in and out of love over the course of five years, told from both perspectives in a unique and unconventional way. This highly praised, award-winning musical is an unforgettable journey of love and loss.

The season also features the World Premiere drama Golden, a bold and innovative new work by local award-winning writer and performer Andrew Lee Creech. A rising star in the arts, Creech tells stories full of poetry, rich characters, and exquisitely rendered relationships, adding his voice to the American canon. Golden is the second play in the season originally seen at ACT’s 2023 New Works Northwest Festival.

ACT’s 2024/25 Season concludes with the timeless and classic story An Enemy of the People. Originally written in 1882 by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen, this disruptive reimagining promises to challenge and provoke contemporary audiences with startling relevance. Directed by ACT Artistic Director John Langs, An Enemy of the People is a must-see event that speaks to the power of speaking up for what’s right.

Throughout the season, ACT presents additional programming with more details and tickets to be announced at a later date:

The fall brings the immensely popular New Works Northwest Festival returning for a second year, with new readings by local playwrights Amontaine Aurore, Yusef El Guindi, Naghmeh Samini, Gloria Majule, and Holly Arsenault.

The 2024 holiday season brings the 49th year of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, adapted by Gregory Falls. Brimming with memorable characters, ghostly apparitions, and theatre magic, this family-friendly tradition is an annual must-see for Seattle theatergoers.

Also returning this December is The Dina Martina Christmas Show, another beloved Seattle holiday tradition that brings a mix of traditional and contemporary holiday tunes, treated with Dina Martina’s undeniably surreal comic sensibility.

Don't miss your chance to experience these award-winning productions and join us for a season of unforgettable performances. Season subscriptions are on sale now at ACTtheatre.org and through the box office at 206.292.7676.

ACT CONTEMPORARY THEATRE 2024/25 SEASON INFORMATION



POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

By Selena Fillinger

Directed by Jillian Armenante

September 7–22, 2024



The comedic sensation comes to Seattle and delivers a riotous punch as it unveils the story of seven extraordinary women tasked with managing the antics of the most powerful man in the world. From PR nightmares to global crises, these brilliant and VERY different women navigate a maze of chaos, risking everything to uphold sanity and stability in the White House. Fueled by Selena Fillinger’s sharp wit and biting satire, this Tony nominated play offers an unforgettable tribute to the unsung heroes behind the political curtain.



Mrs. Loman is Leaving

By Katie Forgette

Directed by Julie Beckman

World Premiere

October 12–27, 2024

Beloved Seattle playwright Katie Forgette returns to ACT with this world premiere first featured at the inaugural New Works Northwest Festival. This delightful backstage comedy unfolds on the opening night of the Teacup Theatre’s production of Death of a Salesman where two actors, returning after years away, find themselves grappling with more than just their roles. The stage becomes a platform for dramatic antics and witty repartee as the characters confront uncomfortable truths about identity, representation, and the stories theatres choose to tell — blurring the lines between reality and mania in this hilarious yet thought-provoking exploration of the human experience.



A Co-Production with The 5th Avenue Theatre

The Last Five Years

Written and Composed by Jason Robert Brown

Directed by Bill Berry

February 8–March 16 2025

The winner of two Drama Desk Awards, this modern musical takes a devastatingly honest look at Cathy and Jamie and their journey of falling in and out of love over five years. Through clever storytelling and sharp lyrics - Cathy’s songs start at the end of the relationship, while Jamie begins at the start of their love affair - Jason Robert Brown's cult favorite is a raw and intimate window into two perspectives of one relationship. This acclaimed musical is an unforgettable chronicle through the joy and ache of love.

Originally produced for the New York Stage by Arielle Tepper and Marty Bell. Originally produced by Northlight Theatre (Chicago, IL).



Golden

By Andrew Lee Creech

Directed by Tyrone Phillips

World Premiere

April 26–May 11, 2025

Morris Golden, fighting the wave of financial instability brought on by The Great Recession of 2008, reaches for answers as a mysterious change machine in his laundromat becomes an unexpected source of hope. Featuring tender moments and hilarious interactions, each character's journey offers a poignant reflection of vulnerability, determination, and resilience. From the mind of celebrated Seattle writer Andrew Lee Creech comes a riveting tale that peels back the layers of lives and relationships, revealing the profound impact of their choices and the enduring power of hope in the face of adversity.



An Enemy of the People

by Henrik Ibsen

Directed by John Langs

June 7–22, 2025

Henrik Ibsen’s timeless classic takes us deep into the entangled web of truth and power within a community. Dr. Thomas Stockmann finds himself at odds with the status quo when he makes a startling discovery in his small town. As tensions rise and allegiances are tested, audiences are drawn into a world where integrity clashes with civil expectations. Written over 120 years ago, this play is a relevant demonstration of how the struggle between individual conscience and societal pressures continues to resonate.

ADDITIONAL 2024/25 SHOW INFORMATION

NEW WORKS NORTHWEST

October 30-November 3, 2024

Following the sold-out success of the inaugural festival, New Works Northwest returns for its second year adding an additional event - Monologue Night - and continuing to concentrate on local talent. New Works Northwest 2024 includes new partnerships with local playwright-focused groups Script Lab and Rain City Projects. Full line-up and ticket on-sale to be announced late summer.

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens, Adapted by Gregory Falls

November 29-December 27, 2024

The Seattle favorite returns for its 49th year! Tickets on sale in July.

The Dina Martina Christmas Show

December 6-24, 2024

The most hilarious holiday tradition comes back to ACT better than ever! Tickets on sale in July.

