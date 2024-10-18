Whidbey Island Nourishes Hosts Fundraiser at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On November 16, Whidbey Island Nourishes (WIN), in partnership with the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA), will host “A Change is Coming”—a fundraiser event for WIN at the WICA campus in Langley. Filled with intentional engagement, heartfelt conversations, and festive music, the event will feature a community social at 6 p.m., followed by the premiere of a short film highlighting WIN’s work on the island and a concert with American singer and songwriter Leroy Bell. Bell is a favorite of local audiences, so attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as his shows usually sell out. The ticket price is $100 and can be purchased online on the WICA website.

“For over fifteen years, WIN has worked to close the nutrition gap for South Whidbey Youth, many of whom rely on the free and reduced school lunch programs to meet their nutritional needs. WIN's meal programs help families grappling with food insecurity find a lifeline of support,” says Melinda Gardiner, WIN’s executive director. “WIN's programs, in collaboration with community partners and the South Whidbey School District, help guarantee that no child has to experience hunger and that every student has the opportunity to thrive.”

For the nonprofit, it’s about ensuring that every child is nourished, which is essential for “healthy growth, development, and overall well-being.”

Partnering with WIN for the fundraiser was the perfect collaboration opportunity for WICA Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan.

“We are a year-round cultural hub at WICA,” says Duncan. “We firmly believe it is our responsibility to work with our partners, our island community, and our supporters to help foster real and meaningful impact on this island. When WIN approached us about this fundraiser, it was the perfect blend of arts programming and social change that really speaks to WICA’s mission of enriching lives by creating powerful shared experiences in the arts.”

Event proceeds will directly support WIN’s work on Whidbey Island. “Your contribution is not just important, it's vital to empowering WIN's mission,” says Gardiner. “With your support, we can help nourish dreams and make a tangible difference in the lives of the children and teenagers who rely on WIN for nutritional assistance.”

To learn more about this event, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.wicaonline.org/events-calendar-view/achangeiscoming.

Comments

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP