Whidbey Island Center for the Arts Presents THE WHIDBEY TELECOM SUMMER NIGHTS SERIES

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) will present The Whidbey Telecom Summer Nights Series June 27-August 8, 2020.

The open-air series takes place on WICA's patio and features favorite, local artists sharing their talents with comfortably seated and safely distanced audiences:

An Evening of Brahms

Tekla Cunningham (violin) and Sheila Weidendorf (piano) perform Brahms' Sonata in G, Opus 78 and Sonata in A, Opus 100. A discussion about the composer and his works follow the concert.

Jun. 27 | 7 p.m.

Improv with Billy

Audience members are the inspiration for an evening of comedy and creativity with Billy Tierney, a musician, and a fine artist.

Jul. 3 | 7 p.m.

Eric Vanderbilt-Mathews in Concert

Eric and Remy Moritt perform jazz standards and contemporary favorites.

Jul. 10 | 7 p.m.

Uptown and Down Home

A folk-rock concert featuring Joann Quintana, Frederick Bryan, Keegan Harshman, and David Malony.

Jul. 11 | 7 p.m.

Flamenco Fusion

Andre Feriante and Deseo Carmin heat up the patio with flamenco guitar and dance.

Jul. 17 | 7 p.m.

Henrik Ibsen's "A Doll's House" - Staged Reading

As Christmas Eve approaches and purse strings tighten; the Nora and Torvald Helmer discover that the facade of their perfect lives is beginning to crack. Nora has a secret and what begins as an exquisite family drama quickly reveals itself to be a life-or-death thriller with no clear villains or means of escape.

Featuring Anja Bentson, Kaia Bentson, Katrina Bentson, Olena Hodges, Zora Lungren, Kevin Lynch, David Mayer, Cindy Rutstein, Zachary Schneider.

Jul. 24-25 | 7 p.m.

"A Doll's House, Part 2" by Lucas Hnath

Fifteen years have passed between a door slam in Ibsen's classic and a 'knock-knock' that begins "Part 2." What follows are 90 deft, devastating minutes that connect the past and present and shine a light on how we seem to be going backwards in our thinking about women's rights, identities, ownership of bodies, and gender roles. Featuring David Churchill, Ada Faith-Feyma, Shelley Hartle, and Amy Walker.

A fully staged production.

Jul. 31-Aug. 8 | Friday-Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

The Whidbey Telecom Summer Nights Series is produced by Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, sponsored by Whidbey Telecom, and presented in part by Robert Atkinson, Margaret Chau, and William Cummings.

Event details, ticket prices, seating information, and "What to Expect When You Arrive" are found here: www.WICAonline.org.

