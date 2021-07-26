Whidbey Island Center for the Arts Presents Summer A&E Events

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts presents the Whidbey Telecom Summer Nights Series weekends through August 29. The series takes place on the center's patio and mainstage and features favorite regional artists, music, comedy, improv, and theatre.

Lineup includes:

NANCY NOLAN IN CONCERT

Vocals and jazz standards with Nancy, Steve Christofferson (piano), and Keegan Harshman (bass). Jul. 31, 2021, 7:00 p.m.

BARBARA DUNN IN CONCERT

Strings, vocals, covers, and original music. Aug. 6 2021, 7:00 p.m.

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare ABRIDGED

The entire canon of Shakespeare's plays in less than two hours? Rollick along with us as we attempt to distill the immensity of the Bard's genius into 90 minutes of roller-coastering, madcap hilarity. Aug.13-22, 2021, Thursdays - Saturday 7:00 p.m., Sundays 2:00 p.m.

FIDDLES TO FIESTA: MUSIC OF THE AMERICAS

Performed by Whidbey Island Orchestra. Aug. 27, 2021, 7:00 p.m.

IMPROV WITH BILLY AND KENT

Aug. 28, 2021, 7:00 p.m.

BACH ARIAS AND CHAMBER MUSIC

Performed by Whidbey Island Music Festival. Aug. 29,2021, 2:00 p.m.

Learn more about the Summer Nights Series and other upcoming events at www.WICAonline.org.