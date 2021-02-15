Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts Launches Stage-to-Screen Programming

WICA will launch its new programming with Broadway’s “Kinky Boots” (Feb. 20-21) and “Frankenstein” starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Feb. 27-28).

Feb. 15, 2021  
Whidbey Island Center for the Arts Launches Stage-to-Screen Programming

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts has recently become the newest exhibitor of National Theatre Live and Broadway HD events.

"These collaborations have been a year in the making," says WICA Artistic Director Deana Duncan. "When we learned that performance venues had to close in 2020, we began planning for a future that would include affordable access to high-quality cultural events from around the world."

National Theatre Live (UK) and Broadway HD (USA) capture live performances in high definition as they happen in front of audiences. "While nothing will ever take the place of watching live performances in person," says Duncan, "both services offer beautiful close-ups that record every flicker of emotion and incredible, sweeping wide shots of the stages."

WICA will launch its new programming with Broadway's "Kinky Boots" (Feb. 20-21) and "Frankenstein" starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Feb. 27-28). Future screenings include "42nd Street" and the award-winning "War Horse."

"We are committed to bringing the best artistic and cultural events to our region," says WICA Executive Director Verna Everitt. "In addition to the programs announced, we are actively working on securing works by the Bolshoi Ballet and presenting a Great Art on Screen series."

Event details, ticket prices, seating information, and "What to Expect When You Arrive" are found here: www.WICAonline.org


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Which Way To The Stage Door T-Shirt
Performer T-Shirt
He/Him Pronoun Shirt

Related Articles
Gallery Players Presents Jana Robbins And Haley Swindal in WE JUST MOVE ON! Photo

Gallery Players Presents Jana Robbins And Haley Swindal in WE JUST MOVE ON!

Womens Theatre Festival Announces OTHELLO Photo

Women's Theatre Festival Announces OTHELLO

Santa Barbara Symphony Partners With Santa Barbara Unified School District to Offer BRAVO! Photo

Santa Barbara Symphony Partners With Santa Barbara Unified School District to Offer BRAVO! Program, Virtually

M.A.D.D. Rhythms Principal Dancers Create New Videos Commemorating Black History and Women Photo

M.A.D.D. Rhythms Principal Dancers Create New Videos Commemorating Black History and Women's History Months


More Hot Stories For You

  • Paris Opera Will Take Action Against Racism and Work For Diversity Within its Company
  • Chorus Master Of Dutch National Opera Appointed At The Opéra National De Paris
  • Opéra National de Paris Cancels IL TROVATORE
  • Théâtre des Champs-Elysées Presents Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg