Whidbey Island Center for the Arts Launches Stage-to-Screen Programming

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts has recently become the newest exhibitor of National Theatre Live and Broadway HD events.

"These collaborations have been a year in the making," says WICA Artistic Director Deana Duncan. "When we learned that performance venues had to close in 2020, we began planning for a future that would include affordable access to high-quality cultural events from around the world."

National Theatre Live (UK) and Broadway HD (USA) capture live performances in high definition as they happen in front of audiences. "While nothing will ever take the place of watching live performances in person," says Duncan, "both services offer beautiful close-ups that record every flicker of emotion and incredible, sweeping wide shots of the stages."

WICA will launch its new programming with Broadway's "Kinky Boots" (Feb. 20-21) and "Frankenstein" starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Feb. 27-28). Future screenings include "42nd Street" and the award-winning "War Horse."

"We are committed to bringing the best artistic and cultural events to our region," says WICA Executive Director Verna Everitt. "In addition to the programs announced, we are actively working on securing works by the Bolshoi Ballet and presenting a Great Art on Screen series."

Event details, ticket prices, seating information, and "What to Expect When You Arrive" are found here: www.WICAonline.org