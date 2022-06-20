Whidbey Island Center For The Arts Announces SUMMER NIGHTS SERIES 2022 Programming

Now in its third year, WICA's Summer Nights Series 2022, sponsored by Whidbey Tel, is bringing a wide range of performances to its Main Stage. Musical programming ranges from classical to folk/pop with the return of the Whidbey Island Guitar Festival and debut of the Hedgebrook Screenwriters Festival.

The series kicks off June 27th with the film screening of The Babushkas of Chernobyl, along with a talkback with the director following the feature.

Complimentary to the Summer Nights Series, the popular Happy Hour on the patio under the big white tent on Friday-Saturday from 5-7PM prior to the Main Stage Entertainment is back. Music by local musicians and beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. There is no cover charge.

Bluegrass Jams begin this week and take place bi-monthly through August. The Bluegrass Jams are free events that take place on the following Wednesday evenings starting at 7 PM: June 22, July 6, 20, August 3, 17, 31, September 14.

Learn more at www.WICAonline.org