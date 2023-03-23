Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

West Coast Premiere Of MEET ME AT DAWN Opens This Friday

Performances run March 24 - April 8, 2023.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Two women wash up on a distant shore following a boating accident. Dazed by their experience, they look for a path home. But they discover that this unfamiliar land is not what it seems - and that, though they may be together, they have never been further apart. Meet Me at Dawn is a modern fable exploring the mystery of grief and the triumph of everyday love.

Meet Me at Dawn was first presented at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, as part of the Edinburgh International Festival, on 4 August 2017. This is the play's West Coast premiere.

Zinnie Harris' plays include the multi-award-winning Further than the Furthest Thing (National Theatre/Tron Theatre; winner of the 1999 Peggy Ramsay Award, 2001 John Whiting Award, Edinburgh Fringe First Award), How to Hold Your Breath (Royal Court Theatre; joint winner of the Berwin Lee Award), The Wheel (National Theatre of Scotland; joint winner of the 2011 Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award), Nightingale and Chase (Royal Court Theatre), Midwinter, Solstice (both RSC), Fall (Traverse Theatre/RSC), By Many Wounds (Hampstead Theatre) and the trilogy This Restless House (Citizens Theatre/National Theatre of Scotland), based on Aeschylus' Oresteia. Also, Ibsen's A Doll's House for the Donmar Warehouse, Strindberg's Miss Julie for the National Theatre of Scotland and Webster's The Duchess (of Malfi) (Royal Lyceum Theatre). Zinnie received an Arts Foundation Fellowship for playwriting, and was Writer in Residence at the RSC, 2000-2001. She is Professor of Playwriting and Screenwriting at St Andrews University, and was the Associate Director at the Traverse Theatre from 2015-2018.

