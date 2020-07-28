Warehouse Theatre Company Postpones 2020-21 Season Indefinitely

The Warehouse Theatre Company has announced the indefinite postponement of its 2020 - 2021 season.

"The Safe Start Washington guidelines explain that until the county is in Phase 4, it is just not possible to bring large groups of people together. As Yakima County has been in modified Phase 1 for the past couple weeks, it is clearly going to take time to reach that final reopening phase," explains a statement on the company's website. "Rather than promote a season of shows, sell season coupons, and begin pre-production work with the very real likelihood of many delays and schedule changes, the WTC board has made the difficult decision to postpone the season."

The annual Winnie Awards will still take place on YouTube on August 8 at 7:00 PM.

The company says that it plans to produce and offer "an expanded variety of digital content" over the coming weeks and months.

Updates and availability will be posted to their website.

Read the company's full statement at https://www.warehousetheatrecompany.org/covid-19-updates.

