Village Theatre Kicks Off 40th Anniversary With A SPELLING BEE

Village Theatre is thrilled to inaugurate their 40th Anniversary Season with The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The fast-paced and irreverent Tony Award-winning comedy is set to run in at the Francis J. Gaudette Theatre in Issaquah September 12 - October 20, 2019 before moving to the Everett Performing Arts Center October 25 - November 17, 2019.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee follows an eclectic group of students as they vie for the title of regional spelling be champ - hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. The witty coming-of-age story is bursting with heart and is an unforgettable experience that chronicles all the joy, torment, and passion of those who love to compete. "This show is hilarious," said director Brandon Ivie. "It has one of the funniest scripts I have ever read, but it also has these unexpected emotional moments. All these kids are in a pressure cooker situation where stakes could not be higher. Watching them succeed or crumble is thrilling and heartbreaking. This show gives you a full theatrical experience in such a seemingly simple and wacky package."

The cast will unite the Pacific Northwest's most talented and brilliant comedic geniuses. Spellers will include: Justin Huertas (award-winning playwright of Lizard Boy) as Chip Tolentino, Arika Matoba (Into the Woods) as Marcy Park, Rafael Molina (Into the Woods) as Leaf Coneybear, Taylor Niemeyer (Newsies) as Olive Ostrovsky, Sarah Russell (The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes) as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenniere, and MJ Sieber (Stupid F#@*ing Bird at ACT) as William Barfee. Additional casting includes: Nicholas Japaul Bernard (Hedwig and the Angry Inch at ArtsWest) as Mitch Mahoney, Brian Lange (Urinetown at ACT/The 5th Avenue Theatre) as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, and Jessica Skerritt (Singin' in the Rain) as Rona Lisa Perretti.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will be directed by Village Theatre associate artistic director Brandon Ivie, who directed last Season's hit World Premiere production of The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes. Joining Ivie on the production team are choreographer Trina Mills (Assassins at ACT), music director Tim Symons (Into the Woods), scenic designer Julia Welch (Fire Season at Seattle Public Theater), lighting designer Robert J. Aguilar (String), and costume designer Brynne McKeen (Always...Patsy Cline at Taproot Theatre Company).

Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box...

An unforgettable experience, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is onstage in Issaquah September 12 - October 20, 2019 before moving to Village Theatre's Everett location October 25 - November 17, 2019. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Village Theatre's website, over the phone, or by visiting the Box Office. For more information visit www.villagetheatre.org.

This production is sponsored in part by EBJ Proliance Surgeons, Encore Arts Programs, Mars Jewett, Redmond's Bar & Grill, Bruce & Peggy Wanta, ArtsFund, Boeing, City of Issaquah, Microsoft, SeattlePI.com, The Seattle Times, 4Culture, City of Everett, The Shubert Foundation, Seattle Northcountry, the Snohomish County hotel-motel tax fund, Krawbar, Lombardi's, and United Airlines.

Additional Show Information: https://www.villagetheatre.org/spelling-bee.php





