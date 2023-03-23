Village Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Season

Under new leadership, Village Theatre has announced their 2023-2024 season, which features a collection of extraordinary musicals and plays that will bring exquisite music, unforgettable stories, and powerful theatricality to Village's venues in both Issaquah and Everett, Washington.

The season-the first programmed by Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr and Managing Director Laura Lee-includes Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, a zany and inventive swashbuckling comedy that takes us on Robin Hood's adventures with his merry men-and women!-as they fight for what's right; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which tells the true story of chart-topping legend Carole King's rise from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as she finds her own true voice and brings us the music of a generation; Becoming Dr. Ruth, the triumphant and life-affirming story of a woman who-through her perseverance, indefatigable spirit and bravery-becomes America's favorite sex therapist; The Fantasticks, America's beloved longest-running musical with its breathtaking poetry, theatrical sophistication, and timeless songs with a newly revised script; and Once On This Island, a captivating and imaginative dance-filled fairy tale adaptation of The Little Mermaid, overflowing with love, grief, faith, and hope.

"This is a new day and a new adventure for Village Theatre," said Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr, whose tenure at Village began in July of 2022. "In my first season, I wanted to bring Village's audiences joy, celebration, and heart-warming stories that take us on an adventure around the world. With sumptuous music, extraordinary theatricality, and terrific storytelling, these five wonderful pieces of theater promise to entertain, challenge, and delight audiences of all ages. I can't wait for the adventure to begin!"

The 2023-2024 season runs from September 13, 2023, to July 14, 2024. Five-show season subscription prices range from $160 to $485 per person. Subscriptions include reserved seats, free ticket exchanges, savings on additional single tickets, and discounts at participating businesses with our Patron Rewards card.

In addition to the five mainstage shows, Village's robust Youth Education Program (KIDSTAGE) and New Works Program (Village Originals) will be announcing additional programming in the coming months.

"Working in partnership with Adam as we've programmed this season, I can see what we have in store for the future of Village Theatre," said Managing Director Laura Lee, who also started at Village in July of 2022. "This season will be full of love, full of humor, full of heartwarming and heartbreaking stories, a season that is both uplifting and life-affirming. It is a season full of theatrical invention, toe-tapping music, and bravura performances-one that brings our whole community together to celebrate the extraordinary power of live performing arts. And most importantly, I can see first-hand from watching Adam's season and artist selection process that it is a season designed for you."