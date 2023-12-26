Video: Watch the Trailer for SOMETHING'S AFOOT at The 5th Avenue Theatre

The 5th Avenue Theatre is presenting Something's Afoot March 1-24, 2024.

Watch the trailer below!

Prepare to laugh until it hurts with this musical spoof of the whodunit genre. "Something’s Afoot" pokes fun at Agatha Christie murder mysteries; ten people are stranded in an isolated country estate during a raging thunderstorm. One by one, they are picked off by cleverly fiendish devices. As bodies pile up, the survivors frantically race to solve the mystery! Join in the tomfoolery of this farcical, raucous, and outrageous play, that will appeal to lovers of shows like "Arrested Development," "The Office," and "Schitt’s Creek."

