VIDEO: THIS IS OUR CITY — A Music Video by The 5th Avenue Theatre

"This is Our City," is an original song by 5th Avenue Theatre favorite and frequent collaborator Richard Gray (Murder for Two, West Side Story, among many others) and is performed by theater artists Cayman Ilika, Nicholas Japaul Bernard, Naomi Morgan, and Jasmine Joshua.

"This Is Our City" is The 5th's love letter to Seattle, celebrating the many locations, businesses, organizations, theater makers, and artists who make the city more than just a spot on the map.

That's what we want you to feel every time you sit in your seat at The 5th. The joy that comes when the orchestra starts playing and the curtain rises. The joy that brings you to your feet when the cast is taking its final bow.

The joy you feel singing your favorite songs on the car ride home. Musical theater joy is at the heart of everything we do. And that's why we can't wait to welcome you to our 2022/23 season!

We have curated a delightful, surprising, and moving musical journey that, when taken together, investigates the complicated, often messy, but always sublimely beautiful, truths of living. And at The 5th this exploration is, of course; all set to beautiful, haunting, inspiring, and joyful music.