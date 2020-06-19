Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Pullman Civic Theatre Presents Virtual Play Series ADVENTURERS

Pullman Civic Theatre is committed to bringing theatre to patrons, even if it has to be through social media.

The theatre has been presenting virtual productions on YouTube, including its series Adventurers.

"Adventurers" is a fantasy story following the journey of two sisters," PCT Art Director told Daily Evergreen. "PCT member Sam Opdahl wrote the short play, and the cast worked to perform, record and upload it to the channel in a short time."

"When I'm reading a script, I'm thinking, 'OK, how am I going to make the sound of fire? How am I going to make the sound of laser guns?'" said sound effect designer, producer, writer and director Mike Long. "It needs to be enough that you can see in your mind, like, what's happening."

Read more on Daily Evergreen.

Check out the latest episodes of the series below:


