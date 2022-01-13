VIDEO: Nicholas Japaul Bernard of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Uncovers Seattle's Magic

The beauty of Seattle takes center stage in actor Nicholas Japaul Bernard's video tour of the city. The multi-talented artist is the newest Seattleite to be featured in Visit Seattle's I Know a Place campaign.

Watch below!

Bernard's video premieres ahead of the anticipated 5th Avenue Theatre production of "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" (running Jan. 21 - Feb. 6). Bernard, a fixture in Seattle's theater community, will star as Lumière.

Seattle is home to the largest theater scene west of the Mississippi, with many Broadway productions getting their start in the city. Bernard spotlights the city's rich theater community, along with his favorite city gems in his video tour.

"You get to see theater at its most extreme here - anything is possible in Seattle," said Bernard. "I was told that if you come to Seattle, you'll never stop working...and that's absolutely been the case. Seattle has contributed to my growth in a way that wouldn't be possible in other big theater cities. Moving to Seattle was the best decision I've ever made. ...it's literal magic here."

Along for the tour is Bernard's longtime friend Siobhan Marie Hunter. Visiting from New York, this is Hunter's first trip to the city. Their explorations include a stay at The State Hotel in downtown Seattle, coffee at Seattle favorite Ben Paris, a behind the scenes tour of the 5th Avenue Theatre; and cocktails at Solo Bar & Eatery (a favorite among Seattle's theater community). They cap it off with dinner and a show at the famed Can Can Culinary Cabaret.

"Thanks to Visit Seattle, I got to see my best friend of 10 years for the first time in years," said Bernard. "The gravity of that and my gratitude cannot be quantified. I got to run around Seattle and show my city off for the sexy destination she is. As a Libra Sun/Moon Taurus Rising, bragging is my favorite thing. And Seattle sure is an easy place to brag about."

Bernard has called Seattle home for four years. Since moving to Seattle, Bernard has worked with a wide array of theaters as both a performer and a writer. He garnered a Gregory Award nomination for his work as Hedwig in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" (Artswest) and an Outstanding Ensemble win for his work in "Citizen: An American Lyric" (Sound Theatre Company). The multi-talented artist also produced "Triple Threat," a solo show with The Scratch Theatre Festival. A native of Rochester, New York, Bernard earned his BFA in Dance Performance from SUNY Fredonia and spent time working in New York and Ohio before applying for the Intiman Emerging Artist Program in 2017.

As a disabled, queer and Black artist, Bernard is interested in fostering an artistic world in which marginalized people have the space to both give breath to their own stories as well as not being regulated to that alone.

Through I Know a Place, Visit Seattle aims to inspire others to explore the great city of Seattle by enlisting the help of notable local personalities, asking them to take visiting friends and viewers on their ideal itinerary. As the newest series star, Bernard joins the company of other famed Seattleites, including restaurateur and Top Chef star Shota Nakajima, Seattle Kraken announcer Everett 'Fitz' Fitzhugh and multi-talented recording artist SassyBlack. The videos can be viewed on Visit Seattle's I Know a Place page.

I Know a Place videos are featured on Visit Seattle's social media channels, YouTube, digital display, and more. Follow Visitseattle.org/i-know-a-place/ and #IKnowSeattle for the latest.

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" will mark the 5th Avenue Theatre's return to live theater. The brand-new production brings the enchanting musical to the mainstage. Tickets are available at https://www.5thavenue.org/