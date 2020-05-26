Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Melanie Burgess Talks Costume Design for 5th Avenue Theatre's F@T5: Long Distance!

Fridays @ The 5th doesn't stop just because we're all stuck inside!

See Episode 7: Sew You Wanna Be a Costume Designer? with Melanie Burgess below!

If you've seen a show at... any theater in Seattle, you've probably seen Melanie Burgess's work.

Ever wonder how the amazing costumes you wear on stage come into being? What if a costume doesn't fit correctly or you can't nail a cartwheel with the corset on? Find out how to design costumes that make the audience lean into the story onstage and help actors to step into the life of the characters they play.

In addition to winning multiple awards for her work, Melanie is also a professor of costume design at Cornish College of the Arts and Seattle University. Sew... get ready to be schooled!

