University Of Washington School Of Drama Welcomes Chi-wang Yang As Assistant Professor Of Acting

The University of Washington School of Drama has announced the appointment of Chi-wang Yang as Assistant Professor of Acting, starting in Autumn 2024.

Chi-wang Yang brings a wealth of experience as a theater director, interdisciplinary artist, and educator. Known for his dynamic and collaborative approach across plays, operas, concerts, and installations, Yang is dedicated to pushing boundaries of identity and theatrical expression, exploring intersections of body, emotion, and technology.

A founding member and co-artistic director of the video performance collective Cloud Eye Control, Yang's work has been showcased globally at prestigious theaters, museums, and festivals, including REDCAT, SFMoMA, Fusebox Festival, PICA TBA, San Francisco International Film Festival, EXIT Festival (France), Santiago a Mil (Chile), Manipulate (Scotland), Havana Film Festival, and the Edinburgh Fringe. His recent credits include directing the world premiere of Octavio Solis's Scene with Cranes.

Yang holds an MFA in Theater Directing and Integrated Media from the California Institute of the Arts and a BA from Brown University. He is the recipient of the Princess Grace George C. Wolfe Theater Award for Directing, as well as a recipient of the MAP Fund, New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA), National Theater Project Grant, and National Performance Network (NPN), Creation Fund Grant. To gain further insight into the work of Chi-wang Yang's, please visit https://mysteriously.org/

"Chi-wang Yang embodies the spirit of inquiry that is central to the work of the UW School of Drama," says Jeffrey Fracé, Associate Professor and Head of Acting Program. "He has a deep history as an educator, and I am inspired by his expansive vision and exquisite sense of theatrical craft. I'm thrilled that he's joining our stellar faculty at this time when the future of theater feels as open, alive, and unpredictable as ever."

About the UW School of Drama

The University of Washington School of Drama develops innovative and courageous artists and scholars poised to be the creative leaders of tomorrow. Degrees offered include a BA, an MFA, and a Ph.D. The School of Drama's public season features fully produced shows and Lab projects in five different venues on the Seattle campus. These productions provide further opportunities for practice, experimentation, and exploration - often alongside prominent, internationally known artists. We believe in the power of theatrical storytelling to elevate individual and collective voices, promote understanding, and nurture compassion.

