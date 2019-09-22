Unexpected Productions Presents STEPHEN KING UNEXPECTED

Stephen King Unexpected is an improvised show in the style of Stephen King opens 10/6/2019 at 8:30 at Unexpected Productions Improv.

Stephen King Unexpected is an eerie, spooky, entertaining, and fun improv show inspired by the works of the master of horror. Based on your suggestions our talented performers will weave a never before seen King story that night, right in front of you.

Will Pennywise party with Carrie or Annie and drive away in Christine? Will the improvisers take a stand at a dark tower with your cat at a cemetery? You decide. Come craft an unplugged story worthy of the KING of horror! Expected fun, humor, drama and improvised horror. Together, we will create... Stephen King Unexpected.

"When improvisers do horror, it's almost always a shock-based riff on slasher movies. It's almost always about the moment of the scare. For me, great horror isn't that. It's dread, punctuated by moments of shock, and gross, and humor. It explores characters other genres don't, because in horror, it's OK to be honest about hard things," explain the show's director, Tim Harahan.

"I want to do a show where people do the dread and depth of character that's become rare in improvised horror."

Stephen King Unexpected is just one of the creepy shows Unexpected Productions is offering this Halloween season. The others include Campfire: Improvised Ghost Stories and the Market Ghost Stories, an interactive spooky experience in Pike Place Market. Unexpected Productions Improv Consistently voted Best Live Comedy in Western Washington, Unexpected Productions is the heart of improv in the Puget Sound. For 36 years we have focused on the art of storytelling in its work, taking suggestions from YOU & weaving them into stories & scenes. They perform 14 shows a week and are the home of the most established improv school and corporate training program in the Puget Sound.

Tickets: $10 Buy: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stephen-king-unexpected-tickets-67313124367





