UW Musical Theater Presents THIS MOMENT And DOUBLE THREATS

The University of Washington Musical Theater program will present two events in May, a devised work of musical theater called This Moment and a panel discussion called Double Threats: Actors Who Sing, Singers Who Act.



This Moment

This Moment, is an original, devised musical theater work built from songs written for the American stage since the year 2000, including some original songs written by members of the ensemble. Sitting somewhere between a concert and a traditional musical, This Moment is a celebration of now, and a reflection on the rapid passage of time and the fleeting nature of life. Each song has been selected by our musical theater students, and is meant to capture through song what it means to be right here, right now.



The production is directed by faculty member Scott Hafso, assistant directed by Musical Theater student Emily Wallace, music directed by guest faculty member Jordyn Meeker, and devised by the ensemble, who are all members of the UW Musical Theater program cohort.



The title of the show comes from the song This Moment, written by John Bucchino. A prolific songwriter, Bucchino has written scores for the musicals Urban Myths, Lavender Girl, Broadway's A Catered Affair (nominated for 12 Drama Desk Awards, and winner of the New York Drama League Award for Best Musical, with a book by Harvey Fierstein), It's Only Life, and the Dreamworks animated film Joseph, King of Dreams, and lyrics for the children's musical Simeon's Gift (with a book by Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton and music by Ian Fraser). When contacted by the devising team for This Moment, Bucchino gave his enthusiastic permission for the students to perform the song and use its title for their show.



THIS MOMENT

May 10 - 12, 2019

Pay-what-you-can preview May 9

Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse, UW

Tickets $10 - $20

More info and tickets: https://drama.washington.edu/events/2019-05-09/moment



Double Threats: Actors Who Sing, Singers Who Act

The final installment in this year's State of the Theatre panel series, Double Threats gathers an illustrious panel of musical theater artists to discuss the demands of both artforms.



These days, whether in contemporary or classical musicals, operas and even some plays-with-music, many in-demand performers are expected to be equally skilled in acting and singing. In this discussion with several lauded musical theater professionals, we will consider the training, outlook and techniques needed to blend and burnish both skillsets. Educator, author, and former Seattle Times theatre critic Misha Berson will moderate.

Panelists include: David Armstrong, a director, choreographer, UW School of Drama instructor, and the longtime producing artistic director at 5th Avenue Theatre; Louis Hobson, an entertainment producer, actor and singer seen in several Broadway musicals (i.e., the Tony-winning Next to Normal), and starring roles at 5th Avenue, ACT Theatre, ArtsWest etc.; Alexandria Henderson, singer-songwriter-actor whose credits include work at 5th Avenue Theatre, Village Theatre and, most recently, in Showtunes Theatre's The Spitfire Grill; Ben Gonio, an alum of the UW Drama Professional Actor Training Program and musical actor at many Seattle theaters as well as a voice-over and film performer; and Sarah Russell, whose credits include singing parts at 5th Avenue Theatre, ACT and Village Theatre, and speaking roles for Seattle Shakespeare Company.



DOUBLE THREATS: ACTORS WHO SING, SINGERS WHO ACT

Monday, May 13, 2019

7:00 PM

Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse, UW

Free and open to all

More info and RSVP: https://drama.washington.edu/events/2019-05-13/state-theatre-double-threats-actors-who-sing-singers-who-act



About Musical Theater at UW

The UW Musical Theater Program was started as pilot collaboration between the schools of Music and Drama and the Department of Dance in 2013. In 2016, the program underwent its scheduled review, and the steering committee made the decision to sunset the program once all current students had completed their studies in 2020. Thus, This Moment is truly a celebration of a singular moment in time for the students who have had the opportunity to be a part of the UW's musical theater cohort.



The study and production of musical theater will continue at the University of Washington. This year, the School of Drama launched a new course, The Broadway Musical, taught by longtime Producing Artistic Director of the 5th Avenue Theatre David Armstrong. The course is an historical and cultural study of the Broadway Musical and how this uniquely American art form was predominantly created by outcasts from mainstream society. Additionally, next year's School of Drama mainstage season will include a full-scale production of one of the most popular American musicals of all time, directed by Drama faculty member Tim Bond. (Stay tuned to our season announcement on May 29th for the title!)





