Tulalip Chefs Are Putting Guests First During International Day Of Happiness

The first day of spring resides in March and, of course, so does International Day of Happiness. Both occasions will be celebrated throughout the Resort's restaurants from March 17 through April 29, with chefs embarking on unique creations for guests to explore.

Delving into the minds of Tulalip chefs for just a moment, it's reasonable to ask: What has been rooting underground during the long winter in the Pacific Northwest? What will reveal itself in the form of young green sprouts that Mother Nature so generously offers? The answer is a celebration of nature's spring "reveal" with the best the area has to provide.

The chefs will be preparing dishes using local spring lamb, beets and sustainably foraged morels to braised gorgeous artichokes the size of a king's crown or local, sustainable peak-of-its-glory seasonal seafood, such as sablefish and local spot prawns.

"Imagine the clouds parting above - letting the warmth sunbathe the Pacific Northwest after a long winter. It's no wonder International Day of Happiness is planned during the spring season," shares Executive Chef Perry Mascitti. "Happiness to Tulalip chefs means having the opportunity to use nature's pallet at this enticing time of year."

Whatever their culinary minds create, it is done for two reasons: to celebrate spring and create fresh cooking happiness for all. Join the chefs as they Spring into Happiness throughout the Resort.

Spring into Happiness Specials:

Tula Bene Pastaria + Chophouse will be preparing its Herb Roasted Pacific Snapper served with tomato-saffron butter, spring vegetables and hand-made spaghetti for $22. For a taste of Tula Bene's La Dolce Vita, guests can order Pastry Chef Nikol Nakamura's Lemon and Buttermilk Panna Cotta with a strawberry-rhubarb soup and anise pizzelle for $8.

Tula Bene's Dinner service is available Sunday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tula Bene's full dinner menu and Wine Spectator award-winning wine list will also be available. For reservations and additional dining information, visit Tula Bene Pastaria + Chophouse.

Blackfish Wild Salmon Grill & Bar is preparing its Lamb Chop 128° Appetizer. Chef David Buchanan takes a single lamb chop, and he will cook it to medium-rare, serving it over creamy celeriac puree and topped with a huckleberry demi and garnet mustard microgreens for $16.

To bring dinner to a close, order Pastry Chef Nikol Nakamura's Roasted Rhubarb, Strawberries and Rye Shortcake topped with white chocolate whipped cream for $9.

Dinner service is available Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Blackfish's full dinner menu and Wine Spectator award-winning wine list will also be available. For reservations and additional dining information, visit Blackfish Wild Salmon Grill.

Chef John Jadamec from Journeys East is serving a traditional Hiyashi Chuka for its Spring into Happiness special. It is made with cold Japanese ramen noodles, shrimp, ham, egg, cucumber, Kaiware sprouts, pickled ginger and a soy-sesame dressing for $14. The full menu will also be available.

Journeys East will be open daily from noon until midnight. For additional dining information, visit Journeys East.

Blazing Paddles Stone-Fired Pizza and Spirits is fired up about its Primavera Pizza topped with pesto, mozzarella, provolone and chèvre cheese with chicken, Italian hot ham, pepperoncini, red onions, artichoke hearts and arugula for $11.

Blazing Paddles is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The Draft Sports Bar & Grill is whipping up a Charred Lemon Shrimp Salad for its Spring into Happiness special. It is tossed with spicy shrimp, Arcadian lettuce, grilled vegetables, a charred lemon vinaigrette and garnished with fried wonton strips for $11. The full menu will also be available. To reserve a spot at The Draft for parties of eight or more, call 360.716.1625 or email here.

All diners must be 21 and over. The Draft's hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Carvery and Killer Coffee are serving a Smoked King Salmon Pasta Salad with red peppers, cucumber and mini penne pasta tossed with a zesty ranch dressing and fresh dill for $9.

Chef Lil from Eagles Buffet is featuring a spring Rotisserie-Roasted Leg O' Lamb stuffed with fresh herbs and garlic with a port wine rosemary sauce, which will be included in their full menu offerings.

Eagles Buffet will be open for Brunch on Saturday & Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lunch Monday - Friday 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with Dinner Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the Tuesday Seafood Night (dinner only) from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Full menu offerings and additional dining information are available at Eagles Buffet.

Chef Brent Clarkson will be showcasing his Cedars Cafe Spring Veggie Sandwich & Beet Salad. It is made with a chickpea puree, fresh tomato, avocado, arugula, lettuce and green goddess aioli on grilled wheat bread. It will be accompanied by a beet salad tossed with herbed goat cheese and a citrus hazelnut vinaigrette for $11.95.

For the sweet-tooth at the table, try an order of Pastry Chef Nikol Nakamura's Strawberry-Rhubarb Mousse with Breton cookie crumbles for $6.95.

Cedars Cafe is open 24/7 and will offer their specials from 11:00 a.m. onward. The full menu will also be available. For additional dining information, visit Cedars Cafe.

The Tulalip culinary team extends an invitation for everyone to come and experience their Spring into Happiness specials during this limited engagement. For more information, visit Tulalip Resort Casino.





