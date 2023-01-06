Táº¿t Festival Kicks Off 2023 Seattle Center FestÃ¡l

Seattle Center FestÃ¡l kicks off the 2023 festival series with the 27th Táº¿t in Seattle - Vietnamese Lunar New Year on Jan. 14 and 15, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion. The festival is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

Táº¿t in Seattle provides a glimpse into the rich Vietnamese culture through amazing art, food, and music, as well as age-old and contemporary cultural traditions. Its annual health fair will be returning with free services and screenings for eye health, osteoporosis and more.

The engaging two-day event is produced by Táº¿t in Seattle (T-I-S), a volunteer-based community organization, which honors the culture of Vietnamese and Vietnamese Americans in the Pacific Northwest.

"Our vision for One Seattle means bringing communities together to celebrate the diversity that makes our city stronger," said Mayor Bruce Harrell. "The Táº¿t Festival uplifts Vietnamese and Vietnamese American communities and gives Seattleites an opportunity to experience their unique cultural heritage and vibrant traditions through art, food, and music."

This year's festival will have special-live performances from Anh Minh and Ha Thanh Xuan, lion dances, local food vendors, art exhibits, a fashion show, hands-on activities for kids, and family-oriented events for all to enjoy.

"Seattle Center is pleased to host Táº¿t in Seattle as our first FestÃ¡l festival of the year," said Robert Nellams, Seattle Center director. "What a wonderful way to welcome everyone to campus to enjoy the cultures that make up our city in 2023."

This festival is the first in a series of festivals put on by 24 cultural organizations that Seattle Center will host over the course of 2023.