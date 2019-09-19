Tickets for Disney's FROZEN Go On Sale Monday 9/30

Frozen will play an exclusive four-week premiere engagement at The Paramount Theatre beginning Friday, February 7, with performances playing through Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Individual tickets for Frozen will go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 30th at 10am and will be available on-line at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (Monday through Friday, 10am to 6pm).

Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets by calling 206.701.8383. Additionally, VIP Ticket Packages are available that include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program, and an exclusive merchandise item.

There will be a sensory-friendly performance of Frozen on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. This show will be performed in a supportive and judgment free environment for families and friends with children or adults affected by autism or other sensory issues to enjoy the shared experience of live theatre. For more information, please visit stgpresents.org/sensory-friendly.

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.

Frozen is melting hearts on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar Award-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee(book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The Frozen North American tour stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. The two women are joined by fellow principal cast members Austin Colby as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, and Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven. Additional casting will be announced soon.

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

