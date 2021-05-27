Tickets On Sale Now for RAISINS IN A GLASS OF MILK 2021

The Williams Project will share a co-presentation of Raisins in a Glass of Milk 2021, this year's new iteration of an annual play series created directly from the words, poetry, and stories of Artists of Color.

Each year, Raisins' creators interview artists of color from a wide range of disciplines and create a fresh script based on the stories they hear; that fresh script is then performed by a cast of professional actors with the intention of furthering a conversation about how white supremacy affects the way artists create, which ultimately affects the way they live their lives. From teenage rebellion to queer love to the Black Lives Matter movement, Raisins in a Glass of MIlk 2021 will explore the experiences of over 20 Black artists through the evocative performances of an all-Black cast. Due to COVID-19, Raisins 2021 will be performed virtually. Pay-What-You-Can tickets to stream the show are available now at TheWilliamsProject.org.

Raisins was first produced through Cornish Presents in 2016. Receiving a favorable reception, show creators went on to produce with 18th and Union in 2017 before committing to creating a fresh, new script that was co-produced with Live Girls! Theater in 2019. This production received rave audience reviews. One audience member said, "[Raisins] is a road to a deeper kind of empathy and a stronger desire to check and manage my own privilege afforded by the system," while another called it "a beautiful and necessary show." The show continued its journey with a 2020 ACTLab production at ACT Theatre, which ultimately was shut down during the tech process due to the pandemic. Now, in collaboration with The Williams Project, Raisins returns with a fresh production based on a new batch of interviews with Black artists from across the country. This never-before-seen material includes the artists' reflections on questions like what is your favorite thing about being Black? What do you think are the first steps we need to take in order to kick white supremacy's ass? What was your first and most recent act of rebellion?

"Raisins is a catalyst for the conversation about how white supremacy affects the way we make art, which ultimately affects how we live our lives," creators Maya Burton and Lexi Chipman wrote in their mission statement. "We are led by the belief that People of Color are a standard, essential part of storytelling, and we are determined to continue making sacred space for People of Color to tell their stories until the rest of the world is ready to do the same."

"The theatre world is in the middle of an urgent, long-overdue reckoning with racism and white supremacy within its institutions and art-making," Ellen Abram, The Williams Project Producing Director said. "With Raisins, Maya Burton and Lexi Chipman have been leading this conversation in Seattle for years. Raisins' documentary-style foregrounds the voices, experiences, and visions of BIPOC artists in our field, in their own words. The result is essential viewing, an undeniably powerful work of artistic activism. When I saw the 2019 iteration of Raisins, I was blown away by its energy, nuance, and conviction, and I'm certain that Williams Project audiences will be, too."

For tickets and more information about Raisins in a Glass of Milk 2021, or to explore the entire 2021 Season from The Williams Project, please visit them online at TheWilliamsProject.org.