Tibet Fest Displays Tibet Culture Through Performances, Arts, Foods, Films and Exhibitions in Seattle

Seattle Center Festál will host Tibet Fest, a showcase of unique Tibet culture, Saturday, August 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, August 28, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Armory Food & Event Hall. Tibet Fest is organized by the Tibetan Association of Washington with help of Seattle Center, and is free and open to the public.

The 2022 festival marks 25 years of Tibet Fest, and there is a full line-up of Tibetan food and vendors, cultural performances and workshops, Tibetan designer showcases and a fashion show, a historical exhibit on Tibet, short documentary films and free meditation sessions.

"Our vision of One Seattle hopes to bring together everyone from the city's various communities to uplift and celebrate our diversity," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. "Tibet Fest does just that by preserving and promoting the vibrant traditions of Tibet through music, food, and film, uniting different cultures under one roof."

Tibet Fest aims to preserve the culture of the community and provide an opportunity for the broader public to experience the rich and unique culture of Tibet.

"Seattle Center is proud to be home to many Festàl festivals," said Seattle Center director Robert Nellams. "Tibet Fest is one that highlights an important community in the Seattle area and brings their traditions to the public."

The Tibetan Association of Washington is a non-profit organization of Tibetans in the state of Washington. It strives to preserve and promote the unique Tibetan cultural traditions within the Tibetan Community and share our ancient cultural traditions with Washingtonians and the United States.

Information on the festival is available at www.seattlecenter.com and washingtontibet.org.