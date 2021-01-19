The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Continues its 42nd Season With Francesco Lecce-Chong and Adam Levin

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra continues its 42nd season with live streamed performances featuring award winning Maestro Francesco Lecce-Chong and top prize winning classical guitar virtuoso Adam Levin. Maestro Lecce-Chong will lead the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in a remarkable program including magnificent Brooklyn-based Jessie Montgomery's beautiful and textural Strum for string orchestra, Grażyna Bacewicz's energetic Concerto for String Orchestra, and the charming Divertimento No. 1 in D Major by W.A. Mozart. Mr. Levin will perform two pieces for classical guitar: contemporary Spanish-American composer Leonardo Balada's Caprichos No. 1 for guitar and string orchestra, Balada's brilliant homage to Federico Garcia Lorca and Joaquin Turina's traditional Spanish work Fantasia-Sevillana for solo guitar.

Recognized for his dynamic performances, fresh programming and deep commitment to commissioning and performing new music, Maestro Lecce-Chong is currently serving as the Music Director and conductor of Eugene and Santa Rosa Symphony Orchestras. He has appeared with orchestras around the world including the San Francisco Symphony, New York Philharmonic, Toronto Symphony, Hong Kong Philharmonic and many others.

Adam Levin, an internationally recognized instrumentalist and recording artist, has received several top prizes including Concurso Internacional de les Corts para Jóvenes Intérpretes in Barcelona, Concurso Internazionale Di Gargnano, and Certamen Internacional Luys Milan de Guitarra in Valencia. In 2010, his primary chamber ensemble Duo Sonidos was awarded first prize at the Luys Milán International Chamber Music Competition in Valencia, Spain.

The February 27 and 28 performances will feature a reduced orchestra and will be streamed live from Skyview Concert Hall without an in-person audience (in accordance with Washington State's guidelines for Phase 2). The broadcast on Saturday, February 27 will begin at 6:30pm with the fifth installment of the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Hall and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl. Intermission will feature special, not-to-be-missed interviews. The performance and the show on Sunday, February 28 will also be streamed live and will begin at 2:30pm.

DETAILS:

What: VSO February Live Stream

When: Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 7 p.m. (pre-concert show at 6:30pm) and Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. (pre-concert show at 2:30pm)

Where: Live streamed from Skyview Concert Hall to your viewing devices on the VSO website

Tickets: Free with season subscription. Single tickets are $30. Available online or by calling 360-735-7278

Program:

Caprichos No. 1 - Leonardo Balada

*Adam Levin

Fantasia-Sevillana - Joaquin Turina

*Adam Levin

Strum for String Orchestra - Jessie Montgomery

Concerto for String Orchestra - Grażyna Bacewicz

Divertimento No. 1 in D Major, K.138 for String Orchestra - W.A. Mozart

Tickets

All current season ticket holders will receive a secure email link in order to access the live stream performances.

Single tickets to view the live stream are on sale now. A secure email link will be emailed to each single ticket buyer.

Our tech support team will be on standby to assist you if you have any issues logging in during the performances.

Safety Precautions

Two physicians on the VSO Board of Directors-Dr. Michael Liu and Dr. David Smith-helped to develop the safety protocols for the musicians in coordination with the Washington Health Department.

Musicians will perform at an appropriate distance and wear face masks.

The size of the orchestra will be reduced to ensure appropriate distancing.

Future Performances

We are working closely with the Department of Health to monitor the latest COVID-19 developments and will be adjusting our season's programming accordingly. Changes will be promptly communicated to the audience

Maestro Brotons

Due to current travel restrictions in both the United States and Europe, Maestro Brotons will not be able to join the VSO for this performance. We hope that Maestro will join us for our upcoming concerts, depending on safety guidelines in place at that time.