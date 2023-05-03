The Seattle Symphony Promotes Dr. Paul Johnson to Vice President of People & Culture and Chief Diversity Officer

The Seattle Symphony and Benaroya Hall announce the promotion of Dr. Paul R. Johnson who will become Vice President of People & Culture, as well as the organization's first Chief Diversity Officer. Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) work is essential to the Symphony's mission, and this new senior leadership role was created to ensure that DEIB goals are prioritized and stay central to all Symphony and Benaroya Hall initiatives. As Vice President of People & Culture and Chief Diversity Officer, Johnson will continue to oversee human resources while supporting the Symphony to better amplify the unique and diverse voices that have gone unheard in the symphonic setting for too long.



Johnson joined the Seattle Symphony one year ago as the Director of People & Culture and since then has taken the lead in reviewing processes and policies that impact the administrative staff, musicians and board, with the intention of evaluating them through a DEIB lens. In his new position as Vice President of People & Culture and Chief Diversity Officer, Johnson will have expanded oversight and will assume a larger accountability role, working closely with each Seattle Symphony and Benaroya Hall department to ensure that DEIB is woven into the organization's entire foundation and culture.



Leading DEIB efforts are not new for Johnson, and much of his career has been focused on people, growth, development, and establishing greater inclusion and diversity within organizations. Prior to joining the Seattle Symphony, he was the Director of DEIB at The Seattle Waldorf School and held DEIB managerial roles at Microsoft and Starbucks Coffee Company.



"Paul Johnson has been an exceptional addition to the Seattle Symphony's leadership team. In the past year, he has shown dedication and leadership, especially in helping us make Benaroya Hall a more inclusive space where the entire community can feel at home in," said President & CEO Krishna Thiagarajan. "Since I first met Paul, it was clear that his personal commitment to working on DEIB initiatives aligned well with the Symphony's long-term vision and goals and I am thrilled to see him become the Symphony's first ever Chief Diversity Officer."



"Leading the Seattle Symphony's People & Culture department over the past year has been a wonderful experience and I'm excited for the opportunity to expand my role to greater emphasize DEIB," shares Dr. Paul Johnson, Vice President of People & Culture and Chief Diversity Officer. "As a BIPOC leader from a historically marginalized community, DEIB is personal for me, and I have spent much of my career working to establish greater inclusion and diversity within organizations. I look forward to working with the Symphony to facilitate change, and hope to see more BIPOC musicians and leaders emerge to occupy spaces where we have historically been absent or underrepresented."

Biography

Dr. Paul R. Johnson brings several years of leadership experience to the Seattle Symphony. Much of his career has been focused on people, growth, development, and establishing greater inclusion and diversity within organizations. In his most recent role, Johnson served as Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at The Seattle Waldorf School. Prior to that, he worked in Human Resources at The Boeing Company, Microsoft and Starbucks Coffee Company. Johnson also has experience working for non-profit organizations and the public sector.



Born in New Orleans, Johnson's family moved to Seattle when he was very young and he grew up in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood, one of the city's most diverse and dynamic communities. There, he was motivated to learn about differences and embrace the notion of inclusion at a very early age. As a child, Johnson sang with the Northwest Boychoir, considered one of the premier children's choirs in the nation. Johnson later attended Lakeside School and Seattle University, where he played woodwinds and sang in his university chorale.



A lifelong learner, Johnson holds master's degrees in Cultural Studies, Human Resources, and Project Management, from the University of Washington, Villanova University and Georgetown University, respectively. Most recently, he completed a doctorate degree in Organizational Change and Leadership from the University of Southern California. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Jackson Street Music Program and is also an Alumni Board member at the Lakeside School. Johnson loves to spend time volunteering, and he regularly volunteers at Leschi Elementary and The Open Window School. Johnson lives in South Seattle neighborhood with his wife, Ricole, their 10-year-old son, Roman, and their pet Maltipoo, Cookie Deaux. They enjoy traveling, live music, theater, sporting events and walks around Seward Park.