The Seattle Symphony Announces Livestream Of SONGS OF THE EARTH On Seattle Symphony Live This Month

The Seattle Symphony's Songs of the Earth performance will be live broadcast and available to view on Seattle Symphony Live on February 10. The captured broadcast will be available online for one week. This performance brings together a poignant program of music that reflects on the end of life.

Mahler was inspired by Chinese poetry for his valedictory masterwork, Das Lied von der Erde, that will open the program. The program also features George Walker's Folksongs for Orchestra, which offers introverted and deeply personal reflections on four spiritual melodies. Last on the program is George Walker's touching tribute to the memory of his grandmother, and one of his best-loved works, Lyric for Strings. The orchestra will be joined by Kelley O'Connor, the Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano, and Russell Thomas, renowned American tenor, for this performance. Conducting the orchestra will be Asher Fisch, who is celebrated for his interpretative command of core German and Italian repertoire, especially works by Mahler.

A renowned conductor in both the operatic and symphonic worlds, Asher Fisch is especially celebrated for his interpretative command of the core German and Italian repertoire of the Romantic and post-Romantic era. Since 2014, Fisch has been the Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor of the West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO). His former posts include Principal Guest Conductor of the Seattle Opera (2007-2013), Music Director of the New Israeli Opera (1998-2008), and Music Director of the Wiener Volksoper (1995-2000). Fisch's recent recordings include tenor Stuart Skelton's first solo album, recorded with WASO and released on ABC Classics in 2018, and a recording of Ravel's L'heure espagnole with the Munich Radio Orchestra, which won Limelight Magazine's Opera Recording of the Year in 2017. His recording of Wagner's Ring Cycle with the Seattle Opera was released on the Avie label in 2014. His first Ring Cycle recording, with the State Opera of South Australia, won 10 Helpmann Awards, including best opera and best music direction.

Possessing a voice of uncommon allure, the Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor has emerged as one of the most compelling performers of her generation. She is internationally acclaimed equally in the pillars of the classical music canon - from Beethoven and Mahler to Brahms and Ravel - as she is in new works of modern masters - from Adams and Dessner to Lieberson and Talbot.

With a "heroically shining tone of exceptional clarity and precision" (Opera Magazine) and "gorgeously burnished power" (The New York Times), American tenor Russell Thomas uses his signature elegance and intensity to create vivid character portrayals on the world's most important stages. The 2019/20 season featured Mr. Thomas' much-anticipated role debuts in a trio of important Verdi roles. He opens the season with his first Don Alvaro in a new Frank Castorf production of La forza del destino at Deutsche Oper Berlin, and subsequently makes his role and house debuts as Radames in Houston Grand Opera's new Phelim McDermott production of Aida.

Seattle Symphony Live brings the Seattle Symphony's dynamic performances to audiences anywhere in the world. Launched in 2020 to offer musical comfort despite the pandemic, the digital streaming service reached a global audience of more than 750,000 viewers with its live concerts, behind the scenes interviews, educational videos and more. With subscriptions starting at $12.99 per month, Seattle Symphony Live makes engaging with the orchestra's exceptional musical content more possible than ever before.

The Seattle Symphony unleashes the power of music, brings people together and lifts the human spirit. Recognized as one of the "most vital American orchestras" (NPR), the Seattle Symphony is internationally acclaimed for its inventive programming, community-minded initiatives and superb recordings on the Seattle Symphony Media label. With a strong commitment to new music and a legacy of over 150 recordings, the orchestra has garnered five Grammy Awards, 27 Grammy nominations, two Emmy Awards and was named Gramophone's 2018 Orchestra of the Year. The Symphony performs in Benaroya Hall in the heart of downtown Seattle from September through July, reaching over 750,000 people annually through live performances and radio broadcasts, and through the Seattle Symphony Live streaming service, the orchestra's concerts reach audiences at home and around the world.