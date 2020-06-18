The Historic Everett Theatre to Present Live-Streaming Performances

The Everett Herald has reported that the Historic Everett Theatre will be live-streaming performances to help bring in revenue, as the theater has been closed for live performances since March.

Curt Shriner, the theater manager shared: "We need some source of income - we haven't had any since March... I have a lot of people asking when are we going to be able to go back to a concert, and I don't know the answer to that, and I also have bands that are chomping at the bit to play because they have nowhere to go."

Medicine Hat, Arny Bailey's FM '69 and Kalimba are the bands that will be performing a live-streamed shows on June 27. They will be streamed via StageIt.

Medicine Hat goes on at 5 p.m., the Arny Bailey's FM '69 show is at 7 p.m. and Kalimba takes the stage at 9 p.m. Each show is $10.

On July 18, Bell Bottom Blues, an Eric Clapton tribute band, and Stonesy, a Rolling Stones tribute act, will perform. on July 25, Blake Lewis, as well as MotherOfPearl and The Sean Keck Project will take part in a virtual concert.

Call 425-258-6766 or go to www.yourhet.org for more information.

