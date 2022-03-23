The Black Tones come to Vashon Center for the Arts (VCA) in the The Kay White Hall Lobby on Friday, April 22 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets: $15-$23 at www.vashoncanterfothearts.org

Ferries run regularly from the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle, Southworth terminal on the Kitsap peninsula, and Pt. Robinson terminal in Tacoma. Be sure to check WSDOT for the daily schedule and check in on the "Real Time Map" day of to get your timing right!

Seattle-based rock band, The Black Tones, was founded by twin siblings, Eva (lead vocals, guitar) and Cedric Walker (drums). Dubbed one of the "15 Most Influential Artists of the Past Decade" by the Seattle Times, their debut album, Cobain & Cornbread was KEXP's #17 album of 2019. Adam Zachs, founder of Sasquatch Music Festival says, "They feel like an amalgamation of the spirit of Seattle: Jimi Hendrix and Nirvana. They infuse the spirit of punk rock in their modernized version of blues rock, in a really cool and subversive way. And all of that, of course, wouldn't matter if they weren't a killer live band."