FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA to be Presented At Tacoma Little Theatre

Tacoma Little Theatre will close out its 105th Season with a powerful and joyful celebration, From the Mississippi Delta, by Endesha Ida Mae Holland, Ph. D. This production is directed by Michelle Blackmon.

Based on her memoir of the same title, Dr. Endesha Ida Mae Holland recounts her 20-year journey from humble beginnings in Greenwood, Mississippi, during the Jim Crow era, her civil rights activism, achieving her Ph.D. at the University of Minnesota and celebrating her success as a Pulitzer-Prize nominated playwright. Experience a story of triumph in the face of extreme adversity that expertly weaves through the trials and tribulations of Dr. Holland's life relayed through the bodies and voices of only three actors, all in tribute to one of America's unsung heroes.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of From the Mississippi Delta features the outstanding talents of Sonia Alexis, Whitney Crawford, and Laurice Roberts.

From the Mississippi Delta will run Friday, June 7, through Sunday, June 23, 2024, for a total of 10 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $29.00 (Adults), $27.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $22.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $155.00.

From the Mississippi Delta is recommended for ages 13 and up.

