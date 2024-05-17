Seattle Men's Chorus Performs 'You Can't Stop the Drag' Concerts in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seattle Men’s Chorus will celebrate the art and joy of drag with a performance dedicated to singing, dancing, quick drag makeovers, and more. Sashay to Marion Oliver McCaw Hall at Seattle Center for three drag-alicious concerts June 22 and 23.

RuPaul royalty Nina West – who is competing in season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars on Paramount+ – is the special guest. This show has 16 iconic songs in store, including anthems like “I Will Survive” and “I Am Who I Am.” The concert also includes an onstage “Lip Sync Smackdown” hosted by West, plus local celebrities and special guests will receive quick drag makeovers, displaying their “before” and “after” looks to the audience.

“This show is so much fun on stage and in the audience,” said Seattle Men’s Chorus Artistic Director Paul Caldwell. “There is an energy to this show with larger-than-life songs, dances, and characters. Drag isn’t just about glitter and glam, it’s about celebrating who we are, no matter our gender or identity.”

At a time when the art of drag is being criminalized in some states, this concert embodies music that makes a difference.

“Drag is an artform that should be supported, celebrated, and sung,” said Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus Interim Executive Director Craig Coogan. “In a time where acceptance and representation matter more than ever, this show says, ‘You belong, just as you are.’”

You Can’t Stop the Drag includes a general admission performance geared toward those with shortened attention spans—young and old. After the Saturday afternoon concert, Nina West will host Drag Queen Story Time reading her original kids’ storybook, The You Kind of Kind.

A portion of each ticket will support a Pride Foundation scholarship in honor of Nex Benedict. Tickets are $39 to $99 and available through the Seattle Men’s Chorus website at seattlemenschorus.org.

Comments