Teens Take Over At Key City Public Theatre With A Production Of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE AND PERMS

The production runs through July 14.
The Teen Initiative provides opportunities for more than 20 students ages 13 to 19 to be mentored by Key City Public Theatre's professional artists, and produces the entire show from set and costume designs to stage management and publicity. All of the students participate in this educational program at no cost, thanks to the generosity of numerous individual sponsors who raise paddles at the theater's annual benefit auction.
KCPT's Teen Initiative presents Pride & Prejudice & Perms, a play written by Kathleen McDowell and directed by Anna Munn, running from July 5-14. It's 1987 and Lizzie Bennett has a lot on her plate: annoying little sisters, an overbearing mother, crazy teachers, not to mention the preppy Will Darcy, a recent transfer from a local private school. Along with her best friends Jane and Charlotte, Lizzie navigates the tempestuous world of high school, boys, and really big hair in this campy adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel.
This production and program is partially Funded by Port Townsend Arts Commission with support from our Education Sponsors: Kristin Manwaring Insurance and The Law Offices of Steve Dowdell. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $10 for Ages 13-17, and $5 for Ages 12 and under, and to purchase go to keycitypublictheatre.org/ppp or call the box office at 360-
THE TEENS INVOLVED:
MRS. BENNET/MRS. DEBOURGH - NOLA BERTUCCI
WILLIAM DARCY - CLOUD BLACKBURN
Charlotte Lucas - THEO DEICKMANN
COLLINS - CJ FISHER
ELIZABETH BENNET - KAYLEE KLEBANOW
CAROLINE BINGLEY/GEORGIANA DARCY - FRACES LYNCH
CHARLIE BINGLEY - MILLIE O'NEILL
KITTY BENNET - ZOE PRUDEN
BIFF - STEPHEN RYMER
JANE BIRDWELL - URSULA SCHMIDT
MR. BENNET - DAKOTA SCHRYVER
Jack Wickham - BEN SHAFER
LYDIA BENNET - JAY SOPER-SERKOWSKI
MARY BENNET / KIM - WILLA WAYLAND
PLAYWRIGHT - KATHLEEN MCDOWELL
DIRECTOR - ANNA MUNN
STAGE MANAGER - PETER SANOK
ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER - DAKOTA SCHRYVER
LIGHTS - BEN SHAFER & CJ FISHER
SOUND - MILLIE O'NEILL & CJ FISHER
PROPS - URSULA SCHMIDT & NOLA BERTUCCI
COSTUMES - WILLA WAYLAND & ZOE PRUDEN
HAIR & MAKEUP - JAY SOPER-SERKOWSKI & Frances Lynch
MARKETING - STEPHEN RYMER & KAYLEE KLEBANOW
SET - THEO DIECKMANN & CLOUD BLACKBURN
