Teens Take Over At Key City Public Theatre With A Production Of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE AND PERMS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Teen Initiative provides opportunities for more than 20 students ages 13 to 19 to be mentored by Key City Public Theatre's professional artists, and produces the entire show from set and costume designs to stage management and publicity. All of the students participate in this educational program at no cost, thanks to the generosity of numerous individual sponsors who raise paddles at the theater's annual benefit auction.

KCPT's Teen Initiative presents Pride & Prejudice & Perms, a play written by Kathleen McDowell and directed by Anna Munn, running from July 5-14. It's 1987 and Lizzie Bennett has a lot on her plate: annoying little sisters, an overbearing mother, crazy teachers, not to mention the preppy Will Darcy, a recent transfer from a local private school. Along with her best friends Jane and Charlotte, Lizzie navigates the tempestuous world of high school, boys, and really big hair in this campy adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel.

This production and program is partially Funded by Port Townsend Arts Commission with support from our Education Sponsors: Kristin Manwaring Insurance and The Law Offices of Steve Dowdell. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $10 for Ages 13-17, and $5 for Ages 12 and under, and to purchase go to keycitypublictheatre.org/ppp or call the box office at 360-

THE TEENS INVOLVED:

CAST

MRS. BENNET/MRS. DEBOURGH - NOLA BERTUCCI

WILLIAM DARCY - CLOUD BLACKBURN

Charlotte Lucas - THEO DEICKMANN

COLLINS - CJ FISHER

ELIZABETH BENNET - KAYLEE KLEBANOW

CAROLINE BINGLEY/GEORGIANA DARCY - FRACES LYNCH

CHARLIE BINGLEY - MILLIE O'NEILL

KITTY BENNET - ZOE PRUDEN

BIFF - STEPHEN RYMER

JANE BIRDWELL - URSULA SCHMIDT

MR. BENNET - DAKOTA SCHRYVER

Jack Wickham - BEN SHAFER

LYDIA BENNET - JAY SOPER-SERKOWSKI

MARY BENNET / KIM - WILLA WAYLAND

CREATIVE TEAM

PLAYWRIGHT - KATHLEEN MCDOWELL

DIRECTOR - ANNA MUNN

STAGE MANAGER - PETER SANOK

ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER - DAKOTA SCHRYVER

LIGHTS - BEN SHAFER & CJ FISHER

SOUND - MILLIE O'NEILL & CJ FISHER

PROPS - URSULA SCHMIDT & NOLA BERTUCCI

COSTUMES - WILLA WAYLAND & ZOE PRUDEN

HAIR & MAKEUP - JAY SOPER-SERKOWSKI & Frances Lynch

MARKETING - STEPHEN RYMER & KAYLEE KLEBANOW

SET - THEO DIECKMANN & CLOUD BLACKBURN

Comments