Teatro ZinZanni Announces Local Build-Out In Woodinville

In anticipation of an exciting permanent build-out at their local headquarters, cirque arts entertainment pioneers Teatro ZinZanni today announced a brief hiatus at the Woodinville location following the closing night of its current production, A Night Like This, on Sunday, February 16, 2020. The closure will allow the organization to construct a permanent structure where the temporary venue currently sits. The new building will contain and protect the century-old, iconic Belgian spiegeltent. Full details of the construction timeline and grand opening will be announced soon.

"The vision for the new building was inspired by the community that has so warmly embraced us since we began our operations here just over a year ago," said founder Norm Langill. "We are located in the heart of Woodinville Wine Country and we want to be sure that the design incorporates our unique sensibilities and the surrounding natural aesthetic."

General Director Markus Kunz adds, "We look forward to working closely with the city, partners, staff, and neighbors to be ready to welcome our audiences back to our Grand Opening in the fall, as we have plans to make Teatro ZinZanni an entertainment destination for locals and travelers alike."

During the hiatus, the company will continue to operate out of its world headquarters at Hollywood Station in Woodinville, supporting Teatro ZinZanni's critically-acclaimed Chicago operation from an administrative and creative standpoint. It will also continue its plans for a return to the San Francisco Embarcadero in a new venue in 2022.

Additionally, Teatro ZinZanni now operates its new farm-to-table gastropub Wheelhouse, open since November 2019, in the fully remodeled location at the old Red Hook brewery pub. Open throughout the duration of the Teatro ZinZanni hiatus, Wheelhouse offers lunch and dinner this winter, but looks forward to launching brunch, opening up the patio, producing some special events, and more come warmer weather.

Once the venue reopens in late 2020, the company will not only produce its world renowned theatrical circus shows but also work towards opening a premiere training and education center on the Hollywood Station site. The facility will be utilized by its world-class artists and serve as an education center for youth camps and public classes focused on cirque arts. Langill notes, "Teatro ZinZanni has been a vital cultural force since its founding in 1998. Its mix of cabaret, cirque, comedy, and fine dining has drawn international acclaim and made this the heart of circus arts in the United States. I am so proud to call Woodinville the forever home for Teatro ZinZanni from this point forward."

For more information visit ZinZanni.com/Seattle





