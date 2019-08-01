Taylor Williamson Headlines Comedy Show September 21 At BPA

Comedian Taylor Williamson headlines a one-night-only comedy show at BPA September 21 with special guest, Dan Rosenberg. An actor and writer, Taylor Williamson is known for America's Got Talent (2013 - Runner Up), Last Comic Standing (2010), and Taylor Williamson: Please Like Me (2017). He has been seen on The Late Late Show, Comedy Central, and MTV. Williamson returned to perform in "America's Got Talent, The Champions," this past January on NBC. In this spin-off of the summer hit, the top fifty acts of all time competed to be declared the best of the best. Visit Taylor online at www.taylorwilliamson.com.

Dan Rosenberg's stand-up comedy special is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with 100% of the proceeds going to BPA. He has been performing stand-up in clubs, theaters, and festivals for over two decades, appearing at the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Festival, as well as festivals in Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Boston. He has hosted radio and TV shows in Orlando, New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Seattle, and he has shared the stage with many comedy legends, such as Kevin Nealon, Chris Rock, Richard Belzer, and the late Rodney Dangerfield. He is the author of "The Book On Hosting, How Not To Suck As An Emcee," and he is the host of BPA's Stand-Up Night LIVE! series.

In a performance suitable for ages 13 and older, Comedian Taylor Williamson appears one night only at BPA on September 21 at 7:30 p.m. at BPA. Tickets, $25 per person, may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You