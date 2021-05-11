Tacoma Little Theatre Receives National Award

Tacoma Little Theatre of Tacoma, Washington, is being honored with the Diamond Crown Organizational Award by the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT).

The 2021 AACT National Award presentations will be pre-recorded and streamed during Virtual AACTFest 2021 National Theatre Festival, Saturday, June 19, beginning at 11:45AM (Eastern). To view the AACT National Awards presentations and participate in other exciting Virtual AACTFest 2021 events during June 14-20, 2021, register at aact.org/21.

The AACT Diamond Crown Organizational Award recognizes longevity and vitality of AACT member theatres that have expanded programming and/or facilities in the past ten years and have the administrative leadership to remain vital to their communities for the next ten years. Recipients must have been in continuous operation for seventy-five years. Visit aact.org/awards for information on all AACT National Awards, 2021 AACT Award winners, and previous honorees.

Tacoma Little Theatre (TLT) was founded in 1918 as the Tacoma Little Theatre and Drama League, and at 103 years is among the oldest community theatres currently operating in the United States. TLT's vision is to offer a destination for the diverse community of Tacoma and Puget Sound by offering a well-rounded season of mainstage productions, staged readings, murder mysteries, special events, and a year-around education program serving both adults and children. TLT increases community awareness through special ticket programs and embracing other non-profit and service organizations, such as United Way. With the support of the community and local funders, TLT was able to complete a full remodel of its auditorium and lobby spaces, beginning in June of 2020. This was the first major upgrade since the 1950s, and came as a result of listening and responding to patron feedback. After a break in response to the Covid pandemic, the theatre is looking forward to welcoming back patrons in the fall of 2021.

AACT provides networking, resources, and support for America's theatres. AACT represents the interests of more than 7,000 theatres across the United States and its territories, as well as theatre companies with the U.S. Military Services overseas.