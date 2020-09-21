Tacoma Little Theatre Presents THE FINAL ASSIGNMENT

This production will air virtually on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 7:00pm.

Tacoma Little Theatre's Page to Screen program is excited to present James A. Gilletti's, The Final Assignment, directed by pug Bujeaud and featuring some of the Pacific Northwest's finest actors. This production will air virtually on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 7:00pm.

The Final Assignment follows a young college graduate on the last day of his internship with a radio station. When a fellow reporter no shows at the last minute, the intern gets tapped for a mobile news unit post at the corner of Elm and Houston Street as President Kennedy's motorcade passes the Texas Schoolbook Depository. What follows is a sequence of events that will push this young man's capabilities to their limits, force him to confront his greatest fear, and change his life irreversibly.

The Final Assignment features the talents of: Joel Thomas, MASON QUINN, W. Scott Pinkston, Randy Clark, Steve Tarry, Ronnie Allen, Gretchen Boyt, Frank Roberts, Paul Richter, Jess Allan, and James A. Gilletti.

This event will be FREE on October 3, 2020 at 7:00pm with donations gladly accepted. To watch the performance you may join by visiting www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by following the link to YouTube (https://youtu.be/-O8DYII1CXg) For questions or more information you can call our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.

Tacoma Little Theatre's Page to Screen welcomes local playwrights an opportunity to have their scripts performed in a virtual staged reading. Pieces will range in length from scenes, one acts, or full length plays and musicals. To submit your script for consideration, please visit www.tacomalittletheatre.com.

