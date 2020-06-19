TROLLS LIVE! at The First Interstate Center for the Arts Rescheduled to September 2021

VStar Entertainment Group announces Trolls LIVE! originally scheduled for August 18 & 19, 2020 at The First Interstate Center for the Arts has been rescheduled to September 8 & 9, 2021. This announcement comes following postponement and/or cancellations of numerous VStar Entertainment shows across the country due to COVID-19.

Tickets for the newly scheduled performances Wednesday, September 8 and Thursday, September 9, 2021 will be automatically transferred and honored from the respective August 2020 dates and times. Starting today, fans have 30 days to change dates or show times, or request a refund if the new dates do not work. Please request refunds from your point of purchase. Additional inquires can be directed to TicketsWest at 800-325-SEAT.

RESCHEDULED TROLLS LIVE! PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

· Wednesday, September 8, 2021 @ 6:00PM (originally scheduled for Tues, Aug 18, 2020 at 6:00PM)

· Thursday, September 9, 2021 @ 10:00AM (originally scheduled for Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 10:00AM)

· Thursday, September 9, 2021 @ 6:00PM (originally scheduled for Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 6:00PM)

For any other questions, please contact the TicketsWest at 800-325-SEAT and twspokane.support@ticketswest.com

