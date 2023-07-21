THE TEMPEST Comes to Seattle Rep Next Month

Seattle Rep has announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming Public Works production of The Tempest, adapted with music and new lyrics by Todd Almond and originally conceived and directed by Lear deBessonet. This musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic will be built by Seattle Rep’s shops and feature a cast of over 60 people, including spectacular guest performances from local community groups. The Tempest will play over a single weekend, August 25 – 27, 2023 in Seattle Rep’s Bagley Wright Theater and is free to attend. Free tickets are available starting August 7 at noon at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222. There will also be a limited number of free tickets available on each day of the performance at the Patron Services Office.

Seattle Rep’s Public Works program partners with community-based organizations to invite folks from all walks of life to take classes, attend performances and events, and join in the creation of ambitious works of participatory theater. Through this process strangers become neighbors – creating a region that is welcoming for all.

Called “a stirring, delightful Tempest, one that feels vibrantly alive” by The New York Times, the Seattle Rep Public Works production will be directed by the theater’s Associate Producer Hattie Claire Andres.

“The Tempest kicks off Seattle Rep’s 2023/24 season with our first live, on stage Public Works production since 2019, following ambitious virtual, film, and developmental projects during the pandemic” says Director Hattie Claire Andres. “With Public Works' return to the Bagley Wright stage, this production will activate the program’s mission to create theater of, by, and for the people, featuring local artisans, actors, musicians, community members, and organizations from across the city. The Tempest truly captures the spirit of Public Works by bringing our community together to examine the cost of greed and the healing power of forgiveness, through a spectacular production that celebrates the vibrant Puget Sound landscape,rooted in the program's values of Equity, Imagination, and Joy.”

Additionally, The Tempest will feature Choreography by Trina Mills, Music Direction and New Orchestrations by Steven Tran, Scenic Design by Matthew Smucker, Costume Design by An-lin Dauber, Lighting Design by Robert J. Aguilar, and Sound Design by Erin Bednarz.

Free tickets are available starting August 7 at noon at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222. There will also be a limited number of free tickets available on each day of the performance at the Patron Services Office.

ABOUT THE CAST

The Tempest will include performances by Alexandra Tavares as Caliban (Seattle Rep: Constellations; The Winter’s Tale); Isaiah Johnson as Prospero (Broadway: The Color Purple; Hamilton); Michael Wu as Stephano (Seattle Public Theater: Hometown Boy); Pilar O’Connell as Trinculo (Seattle Rep: I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter; Luna Gale); and Rachel Guyer-Mafune as Ariel (ACT Theatre: The Wolves.)

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

The creative team features Hattie Claire Andres (Director); Trina Mills (Choreographer); Steven Tran (Music Direction & New Orchestrations); Matthew Smucker (Scenic Designer); An-lin Dauber (Costume Designer); Robert J. Aguilar (Lighting Designer); Erin Bednarz (Sound Designer); Paul Adolphsen (Dramaturg); Stina Lotti (Production Stage Manager); and Bret Torbeck (Stage Manager).

ABOUT Hattie Claire Andres (Director)

Hattie Claire Andres (she/her) is elated to collaborate with Public Works again, previously directing the virtual Twelfth Night adaptation and serving as the Resident Associate Director on Emerald City, Winter’s Tale, As You Like It, and The Odyssey. As a freelance director, producer, and teaching artist, Hattie has worked extensively with The 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle Children’s Theatre, One Coast Collaboration, Cornish College of the Arts, Seattle Theatre Group, Youth Theatre Northwest, Pittsburgh Public Theater, and the Playwrights’ Center. Love and gratitude to her family, Drew, and the Public Works community.